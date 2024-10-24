“They’re Not Shopping Him”: NFL Insider Dives Deep Into the Rams’ Cooper Kupp Situation

Rumor mills have been churning speculations about Cooper Kupp’s trade. The wide receiver’s absence since Week 2 and the LA Rams’ dismal 2-4 score this season are major reasons behind the rumors. However, NFL Insider Albert Breer clarifies that the situation isn’t what fans think.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the analyst discussed Kupp’s uncertain future in the coming two weeks. Addressing the swirling trade speculations, Breer had a straight answer: “They’re not shopping him.”

The journalist revealed that the Rams are only attending trade calls from teams interested in their receiver. As per Breer, the franchise isn’t actually considering selling Kupp, that is, until the “value matches up.” He further shared that the team has made it clear that the athlete is going to cost more than Davante Adams did for the Jets.

The analyst stated that Kupp is an “iconic player” who has led the Rams to a Super Bowl win and was a part of HC Sean McVay’s first draft class in the franchise.

“So this is an icon, right? And it’s a bad look, if you’re trading an icon for a third or fourth-round pick, right, this is a franchise icon.”

On the flip side, other teams wouldn’t be eager to trade a second-round pick for Kupp considering his age, contract, and injury record, as per the analyst. As the Rams analyze the market situation for their receiver, the upcoming matchup against the Vikings might bring about a change in dynamics.

Cooper Kupp’s return

After suffering an ankle sprain in the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals, Kupp is expected to play in Thursday’s game. If everything goes well, the receiver can also be seen in the Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks. These two games can prove to be crucial in determining the 31-year-old’s future in the league.

Breer feels that team won’t be interested in parting ways with a second-round pick (which is what the Rams desire) for Kupp currently. However, if they win the upcoming two games, the stakes might change. With a record of 4-4 and a healthy-performing receiver, the trade will be more feasible for Los Angeles.

“So I think the Rams are going to listen and certainly, what happens not only against the Vikings tonight, but what happens against the Seahawks a week from Sunday could affect, you know, how they approach that. If they’re four and four, it looks a lot different than if they’re doing six.”

Amidst the hubbub of opinions and speculations, Cooper Kupp will gear up for the home game against the formidable Vikings in hopes of helping his team better their record.