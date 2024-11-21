Cowboys to Draft Shedeur Sanders? Insider Isn’t Sure “If Juice is Worth the Squeeze”

Things have been miserable in Dallas, with the Cowboys experiencing their worst season since 2020. They are 3-7, relying on Cooper Rush to get things done following Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. With Mike McCarthy almost out of the door and no chance of coming back, rumors of a possible reunion between Deion Sanders and America’s Team are abound.

However, this will only happen if Jerry Jones drafts Shedeur Sanders. But NFL Insider Albert Breer doesn’t see this happening.

Joining Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd,’ Breer pointed out that Dallas has potentially considered the idea of resetting the QB market by bringing in a rookie QB. But drafting a rookie QB would only be beneficial if he gets rookie money. And Shedeur is going to come with a hefty price tag:

“Like you tell over the next couple of years, there’s a gradual move off Dak Prescott, I could buy that. I think in this one-year snapshot unless you think Shedeur is super duper special and the feedback I’m getting is he’s good not a great prospect. I just don’t know juice is worth the squeeze.”

Not to mention that Dak signed a 4-year $240 million contract this off-season, with $231 million in guaranteed money. If the Cowboys trade him, next season before June 1st, they will incur a $90 million cap hit and if they do it after June 1st, it would still be more than $40 million.

This is an unfeasible amount and will hamper roster building even if they sign Shedeur or any other rookie QB. But landing Coach Prime is a different story, which Breer feels could happen.

Albert Breer could see Sanders calling plays for the Cowboys

Coach Prime has shown his ability to turn things around in his second season in Colorado. Breer believes that the Cowboys definitely need someone like him. But if he were to come to Dallas, he would need a lot of help around him.

According to Breer, Coach Prime carries the ability to command attention. With Jerry Jones seemingly frustrated now, he might just gravitate toward his former player to lead the franchise out of a rut:

“Deion, I would think needs a strong infrastructure around him. After some of the things that happened in Colorado last year, Is he able to attract that kind of staff I thinks that’s an open question because he did make some staff changes on the fly.”

The insider believes the Hall of Famer can attract top coaching talent, as demonstrated this season in Colorado. He likened the situation to Dan Campbell’s success with the Detroit Lions, which has been fueled by his knack for surrounding himself with skilled play-callers and coaches, as well as his commanding leadership.

Coach Prime signed a five-year deal with the Buffs and has reiterated his commitment to them even when his sons leave. But if the Cowboys came calling, the lure of NFL and coaching in Dallas would be too lucrative to give up.

Sanders and Jerry Jones’ team is a match made in heaven. He attracts a lot of eyeballs and so does America’s Team. But will we see this reunion happen anytime soon?