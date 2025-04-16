“Cam Ward Will Be a Titan in 9 Days”: NFL Analyst Says the Miami QB Has ‘Checked Every Box’ to the No. 1 Pick

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

From his humble beginnings at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio, to throwing 158 touchdowns across five seasons at Washington State and Miami, Cam Ward has consistently defied the odds. So much so that he has now worked his way up to becoming the NFL Draft superstar he is today.

Advertisement

Most mock draft projections predict the 22-year-old quarterback to be the numero uno pick for the Tennessee Titans. But if veteran journalist Albert Breer is to be believed, Ward to Nashville isn’t a projection anymore. It’s a done deal!

Breer recently dropped major news on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel regarding the Tennessee Titans’ interest in the Miami prospect. He pointed to their strong commitment to Ward as the biggest clue, explaining why he believes it’s all but finalized between the two sides.

“They are honed in on taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. He’s checked every box over the course of the pre-draft process,” Breer said.

“The Titans have worked him out privately. They were at his pro day. They had him in for a 30 visit. They met with him at the combine. They’ve jumped through every hoop with Cam Ward,” added the veteran journalist.

According to Breer, the Titans’ pursuit isn’t just about adding a quarterback — it’s about finding the key to elevate their offense into the elite ranks, much like what the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes.

“They were looking for a quarterback that could help them get into that category, get in the club, so to speak, where the Chiefs are with Patrick Mahomes,” he explained.

Adding to the intrigue, Ward has been dropping subtle — and borderline comical — hints about his future with the Titans. During a recent Fortnite stream, he praised several players on the team, calling Treylon Burks a top-four wide receiver and naming Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears among the league’s top-four running backs.

He also praised head coach Brian Callahan as “the best coach in the NFL.” As expected, such comments have not only fueled speculation about Ward’s impending move to Tennessee but have nearly confirmed it as well.

In Cam Ward’s Fortnite stream he said: – Treylon Burks is a Top-4 WR – Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears are Top-4 RBs – Coach Callahan is the best coach in the NFL – Calvin Ridley is better than AJ Brown Cam Ward is a Titan, and is not hiding it at all lol pic.twitter.com/YblKFexj9s — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) April 16, 2025

In a draft class featuring Heisman winner Travis Hunter and elite talents like linebacker Abdul Carter and running back Ashton Jeanty, it’s remarkable that it’s Cam Ward who has emerged as the unanimous No. 1 pick among analysts.

Sure, draft order often reflects positional value and market dynamics more than raw talent—but even so, the rise of a former zero-star recruit to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft is one of the most compelling stories in recent memory.