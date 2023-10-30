Thieves Steal Jewelry From Deion Sanders’ Colorado Locker Room During Game Against UCLA In Rose Bowl

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders enters the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Colorado 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were back on the field after their discouraging defeats in the past couple of weeks. Their matchup against UCLA came as another disappointment picking up their fourth loss of the season. However, as CU returned to their locker rooms, the mortification doubled as they learned that their jewelry went missing during the game.

As reported by BuffsBeat, UCLA police have been looking into this matter. They haven’t yet revealed much details, only that the investigation is on. Reportedly, the thieves stole jewelry pieces from the locker room, estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.

Deion Sanders’ Team Faces an Unexpected Setback at UCLA Grounds

A video has recently surfaced online, where CU players can be seen standing in disbelief after losing their jewelry. Reportedly, the thieves at Rose Bowl Stadium conducted this heist during the matchup against UCLA. It was later revealed that at least three diamonds and gold chains were missing.

Even as the police continued their investigation, the matter remained largely out of the limelight. Additionally, Deion Sanders kept silent on the incident during the post-game conference. The conversation outside the locker room pointed out that a few items were missing from bags along with their jewelry boxes. Furthermore, a tweet also confirmed that Darius Sanders’s cash was stolen as well.

Following this disappointing update, the victims who lost their jewelry shared intricate details about the incident. Some of the jewelry was bought by the owner as recently as yesterday.

Colorado Players Express Disappointment Over the Robbery

The conversation among the players displayed utter disappointment as their belongings went missing. Few were dismayed about losing their recently bought chains.

“Broke into the L [locker room],” said one of the players. “During the game, they stole the chain! Insane bro!” went on to say another in disbelief. “They’re in the game, boys get back in the locker room, chain gone. Somebody broke into [locker room],” a player chimed in. “That’s crazy. Got mine yesterday. Crazy,” said one of the players, expressing his grief as he lost his new piece.

Others made sure to mention that they kept them away safely in bags and jewelry boxes, but the thieves still managed to find them.

“I put ‘em in my bag, my bag on top of your bag,” adding, “Yesterday, I just got mine bro. I had a jewellery box and everything bro. They took it out [of] my jewels box.”

It is obviously a bitter experience, as the Colorado Buffaloes had to bear the personal loss of property soon after their on-field defeat. Moreover, as the crime rate has been reportedly increasing in the Pasadena Area, it is alarming how even places like the Rose Bowl Stadium remain unsecured.

Drawing attention to the team’s performance, Cu is at 4-4 after registering their latest loss. Consequently, they have slipped down to the 8th position in Pac-12. Would the Buffs secure a surprising win or a shocking loss against Oregon State on Nov. 5? Only time can tell.