“This Chick Is a Fu*King Psycho”: NFL Fans Left Perplexed After Bill Belichick’s GF Hijacks the UNC HC’s Latest Interview

Calling Bill Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson controversial would be an understatement. From their massive age gap to their unique dynamics, like how Hudson has even been dubbed Belichick’s “creative muse” in his book, it’s definitely a bit… out there. Just ask the fans, who were left feeling uneasy after a particularly awkward moment between Bill and Hudson during a recent CBS interview.

Belichick appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to promote his book, The Art of Winning. After all, who knows more about winning than the guy with more Super Bowl rings than any head coach in NFL history?

But the interviewer decided to spice things up a bit when he asked Belichick’s thoughts on the trolling he and Hudson have received over their relationship. And that’s when things took a turn.

After a vague answer from Belichick, the interviewer pressed on, asking where and how the couple met, but Hudson quickly interrupted, cutting into the conversation and making it clear that Belichick wasn’t going to answer it.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson snapped.

While most CBS Sunday Morning interviews tend to fly under the radar, this one with Belichick naturally went viral. First, the interaction between the former NFL head coach and the interviewer over his firing from the New England Patriots was a bit awkward, as Belichick referred to it as a “mutual decision.” However, the interviewer quickly pointed out that Robert Kraft made it clear Belichick was fired. Yikes!

Secondly, Hudson acted a bit too overprotective of a fairly common question for couples. This led to some people online calling her psycho and accusing her of expressing excessive dominance in the relationship.

“Yeah, this chick is fu**ing psycho,” one user commented under the snippet that was shared by Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy himself criticized the interview, calling it extremely awkward. “Imagine my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat,” he tweeted.

Others simply couldn’t get over the fact that Belichick was wearing a torn sweatshirt. Which is just classic Bill.

“He couldn’t pick a better sweatshirt!?!?” someone commented. “His sweatshirt is pure gold. I really don’t think he cares what anyone thinks about him,” another added.

Belichick has been rocking the torn-up sweatshirt look since his early days in New England, so continuing this tradition even in his UNC era isn’t particularly surprising. It’s just who he is. Bill doesn’t care about the shirt he’s wearing or what others think of him. He simply cares about football and winning, and he can do that in any apparel.

Regardless, it’s hard to watch the viral CBS interaction without cringing. The interviewer wasn’t asking for a whole lot; he just wanted to know how the two met. Is it so controversial that they don’t want to discuss it? Why was Hudson being so protective? It just makes no sense.

We’ve all been pretty suspicious of this relationship from the start. While answering the question might have sparked more controversy, it could have also cleared the air. Many of us are left wondering how a 72-year-old retired football coach ends up with a 24-year-old former cheerleader. Looks like we won’t be getting that answer anytime soon.