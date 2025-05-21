Shannon Sharpe Stunned as Dave Portnoy Details How He Sold His Company for $551M and Bought It Back for Just $1

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is incredibly savvy. He turned Barstool into a media empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In two separate transactions (2020 and 2023), he sold the company to PENN Gambling for $551 million.

That cash allowed him to make the largest housing purchase in Massachusetts history. The home is now part of his lavish real estate portfolio. Portnoy likely could have eventually afforded his properties without PENN’s purchase.

However, a subsequent transaction between the two functioned as a springboard for his affluent lifestyle. In August 2023 – months after PENN finalized the full acquisition of Barstool – Portnoy bought Barstool back. The price he paid? One dollar.

No, that’s not a misprint. Portnoy forked just one measly dollar bill to PENN to reacquire his “baby.” He recounted why on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The reasoning is partly due to Portnoy’s own actions and PENN adapting its business interests.

“[Barstool Sports] was sold to [PENN Gaming]. Gambling is super regulated. You need licenses… I’m a controversial guy, It was definitely creating issues for PENN getting licenses. They had an opportunity to do this deal with ESPN. [PENN was] like, ‘we’re not the right holder for Barstool…’ [and] you can’t give it to somebody, it has to be an official sale,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy admitted he benefitted from, “a bunch of factors all coming together for me [at the] right time.” It was a good deal for PENN too since they can use Barstool’s database to engage with their loyal customers.

The sale to PENN was actually the second instance of Portnoy offloading his company (the other was to Chernin Media in 2016). But now that he has full control of Barstool once more, he has no intention of parting with it. If he did, PENN certainly wouldn’t mind, though.

“If I sell [Barstool] again, PENN gets 50% of the proceeds. So that, right off the bat, probably prevents it. And we’re doing great… I like where we’re at. Now, if you want to write me a check for a billion [dollars]… never say never. I reserve the right to change my mind,” Portnoy added.

Barstool is home to some of the sports industry’s most popular podcasts. Pardon My Take (No. 2) and Spittin Chiclets (No. 7) – both under Barstool’s wing – are among Spotify’s top 10 sports podcasts. For comparison, Club Shay Shay ranks 16th on the Spotify chart.

Unless someone actually tosses a billion dollars Portnoy’s way, it’s safe to say he’ll remain at Barstool’s helm for the foreseeable future.