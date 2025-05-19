Patriots Superfan Dave Portnoy Explains Why Patrick Mahomes Could Never Surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT

Before Super Bowl LIX, a handful of people believed that if Patrick Mahomes won the big game and completed a historic three-peat—something no quarterback or team had ever done—he could be crowned the GOAT of football, even surpassing Tom Brady. But that conversation came to a halt when the Eagles walked away with the win.

Still, with the pace Mahomes is on, there’s a real chance he could match or even surpass Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl rings. Would that make him the greatest of all time?

Well, that depends on who you ask. If you ask Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the answer is a firm no. And he has solid reasoning to back it up.

Speaking with former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe on his show, Club Shay Shay, Portnoy—a Boston native and die-hard Patriots fan—was quite hell-bent on the idea that Mahomes will not catch up to Brady or dethrone him as the GOAT. Why? The simple answer is that Brady has beaten Mahomes head-to-head every time it mattered, including in the big game. That’s something Mahomes can never undo.

“No, and it’s an easy answer,” Portnoy said. “The benefit of them meeting head-to-head in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Brady won. AFC Championship at Kansas City, Brady won. If they played, and Brady is at the end of his career, [he] still beat [Mahomes]. Now, he [Mahomes] wins seven [Super Bowls] in a row, different story.”

Patrick Mahomes will never surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT & Dave Portnoy explains why: “Super Bowl in Tampa Bay: Brady won. AFC Championship at Kansas City: Brady won. … Brady is at the end of his career and still beat him.” – @stoolpresidente WATCH the full episode here:… pic.twitter.com/SEwTKltODz — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) May 19, 2025

Brady retired from the NFL following the 2022–2023 season. He holds numerous NFL records, was named Super Bowl MVP in five of his seven victories, and earned league MVP honors three times.

In Brady’s first eight seasons, he threw for 26,370 passing yards, 197 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions while winning three Super Bowls. In Mahomes’ first eight seasons in the NFL, he has thrown for 32,352 yards, 245 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions.

Mahomes has already surpassed the former Patriot in some areas, and depending on how long he plays and how many more Super Bowl rings he adds, there’s a good chance he could surpass Brady as the best quarterback of all time.

But the NFL can be a very cruel league at times. Being consistent after a few years of wear and tear is never easy. So, what do you think? Can Mahomes overcome Brady?