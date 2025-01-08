mobile app bar

“This Is a Very Sensitive Matter”: Deion Sanders Promotes GoFundMe Campaign to Help Friend Raise $100,000 for Terminal Cancer Treatment

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders, with his latest social media post, lived up to the age-old adage that “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. On X, he shared a GoFundMe link, urging his fans to contribute donations for his best friend, Keith Ross, who is battling stage 4 terminal cancer.

According to the GoFundMe post, Keith is a former FSU player and a law enforcement officer. His cancer has tragically spread to his vital internal organs and bones, leaving his condition critical.

To help Keith fight his battles, Sanders tweeted, “This is a very sensitive matter, plz donate whatever you can.”

The GoFundMe page, started by Keith’s brother, Warren Lee, poignantly reveals how the former law enforcement officer and his family have been “valiantly battling” this journey alone for the past two and a half years. In his fundraiser, Warren Lee urged friends, family, and Keith’s law enforcement colleagues to provide monetary support.

The fundraiser aims to raise a total of $100,000. The money will be used to cover hospital bills and supplementary expenses. As of now, barely 15% of the target has been reached, with a total of $14,817 raised from 99 donations.

Deion Sanders is sharing this GoFundMe page just hours after he celebrated Keith’s birthday on “X”. In the Colorado Buffs HC’s birthday tribute, he revealed how the former FSU player has been “a mature and consistent man,” playing the role of an inspirational figure in Coach Prime’s life.

Despite the celebratory occasion, Deion didn’t hesitate to address the serious battle that Keith and his wife, Vedoutie Ross, are currently facing.

Sanders bluntly explained that the former Law Enforcement Officer could lose the battle against cancer at any moment. He, therefore, urged netizens to lift Vedoutie’s spirits, as these have been challenging times for her as well.

It’s always heartbreaking to hear cases like Keith Ross’ on the internet. For strangers like us, reading about Ross’ condition is devastating. Just imagine the grief Vedoutie and their friends must be carrying.

As wellwishers, all we can do is pray for a miracle in Keith’s recovery. Here is the GoFundMe page for the ones capable of donating to the fundraiser. Prayers up!

