“This Is Actual Disrespect”: NFL Fans Up In Arms As Saquon Barkley Ranks Below Chris Jones and T.J. Watt In PFF Top 101 Players List

Saquon Barkley had a season for the ages in 2024 in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He won a rushing crown, an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, and a Super Bowl ring. As if that wasn’t enough, he also rushed for 2,005 yards in 16 games, making him just the 9th player ever to eclipse 2k in one season. Only Adrian Peterson in 2012 (6.0) and Barry Sanders in 1997 (6.1) were more efficient in doing so than Barkley was with his 5.8 yards a carry.

Thanks to a deep playoff run, he added 499 yards in the playoffs to set a new NFL record for most rush yards in a season (regular + post), with 2,504. He had an NFL-record seven touchdown runs of 60+ yards throughout the regular season and playoffs. His seven games of 140+ rush yards are tied for a single-season record.

Despite all of those accolades and records, Pro Football Focus remained unimpressed with Saquon Barkley. The sports analytics company released its list of the top 101 players in the NFL on Friday morning, and Barkley’s position at No. 10 was by far the biggest shock.

Some guys ahead of him are not surprising. Elite QBs Josh Allen (6th), Joe Burrow (4th), and Lamar Jackson (1st). PFF darling Myles Garrett at No. 2 was no shocker. However, there was also T.J. Watt, who just had a pretty down year by his standards, at No. 9, Chris Jones at No. 8, and Creed Humphrey at No. 7. Barkley’s own blocker, tackle Jordan Mailata, checked in at No. 3 in a deserving nod to the part the o-line played in the RB’s success.

Those are all understandable, or at least arguable. The two best edge rushers, the best offensive tackle, the best defensive tackle, and the best center.

However, the thing that really grinded everyone’s gears is the fact that Barkley was ranked behind another RB: Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry. Many people online believe that oversight makes the analytics company lose credibility, and it’s hard to argue with them.

Apart from the fact that Saquon Barkley was definitely running behind a much more sound group of offensive linemen, there’s not much to argue that Derrick Henry was the better back last year. Their PFF pass-blocking grades are similar and they ran for about the same amount of yards per carry.

Barkley ran for 85 more yards in one less game, however. He was also much more productive catching passes out of the backfield, and his sheer number of explosive plays was unmatched. He had six rushes of 50+ yards last year; Henry was next best, with just three. Not to mention that running an option with Lamar Jackson is an enormous advantage in this scenario, no matter how good you think Jalen Hurts is.

You might say that Henry has the edge because he had 16 rushing TDs to Barkley’s 13. That stat doesn’t take Hurts and the Tush Push into account, however. Hurts had 11 TDs from the 1-yard line, most in football. Barkley had nine rushes that ended at the opponent’s 1-yard-line, most in football. And he did not have a single 1-yard rushing TD all year. That means if not for Hurts and the Brotherly Shove, Barkley would have easily eclipsed 20 TDs.

Either way, it is worth noting that, after Henry, Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, and Joe Mixon showed how big an impact running backs can have on new teams in 2024, PFF responded by placing two RBs in their top 10. That’s the same amount as edge rushers and more than any other position except QB. That’s respect.