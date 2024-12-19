“Are You Kidding Me?”: Veteran Safety & Legendary Coach Debate Whether Josh Allen Has Already Secured the MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen exits the field after 48-42 win over Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit-Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Josh Allen is the name that is on everyone’s lips as the frontrunner for the MVP. He has been phenomenal this season, especially in the last three games, averaging 342 yards per game, while contributing 11 TDs and no interceptions. With only three games left, many believe he has already secured the MVP honors but Tony Dungy doesn’t believe that’s the case just yet.

Dungy got into a spirited debate with Rodney Harrison about the MVP award during a segment on ‘SNF on NBC’. While the former Patriot’s safety believes Allen deserves the award and no one comes close, Dungy wants everyone to hold their horses. The Super Bowl-winning coach is rooting for the Eagles’ star rusher, Saquon Barkley.

Tony reminded Harrison that just two weeks ago, he too was rooting for Barkley as the MVP, but now his support has shifted to the Bills’ quarterback.

Rodney defended his change of heart by highlighting the quarterback’s phenomenal performances over the past two weeks, noting that Allen has been making plays unlike anything we’ve seen from a quarterback before.

“Are you kidding me?…How many touchdowns has this guy put up?…I’m just saying Coach have you seen a quarterback do some of the things that this guy is able to do, both running and passing?”

While Dungy acknowledged Allen’s brilliance and gave him his due credit, he urged caution, suggesting they should wait until the end of the season to conclude.

He argued that if the Eagles finish strong and Saquon Barkley breaks Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, the MVP conversation could take a very different turn, with Barkley making a strong case for the award.

“Let’s wait till the end of the year. If Philadelphia is 15-2 and Saquon breaks the NFL rushing record, we might have something to say.”

Barkley has 1688 yards this season but he’s still over 400 yards from breaking Dickerson’s record of 2105 yards. Meanwhile, Allen, has nearly 3800 total yards, 36 TDs, and has lost the ball only seven times.

In the last three games, he has broken records, doing things that no QB in the NFL has done. According to Allen, there’s a special reason for his phenomenal performance this season.

Josh Allen credits fiancée for his amazing season

The Bills’ star quarterback has made tremendous strides since last year and is now the front-runner for his first MVP award. So, what’s the secret to his success? According to Allen, it’s his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. He credited her endless support and unwavering encouragement, emphasizing how coming home to someone who is your biggest cheerleader can make all the difference.

“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

In the last three games, since he got engaged to the actress, Allen has thrown for 1020 yards at an accuracy rate of 62.5 %, contributing a total of 14 TDs and no turnovers.

This includes seven passing TDs, six rushing and one receiving TD too. Last week, against the Lions, he threw for 362 yards, while rushing for 68 and adding four TDs.

The Bills take on the divisional opponents, the Patriots (twice), and the Jets in the last three games. He has a chance to cross the 4000-yard mark for the fifth straight year in those three games.

This is shaping up to be a great year for Allen as he looks all set for his first MVP. But the ultimate goal would be to get over the playoffs hump and take Buffalo to their first-ever Super Bowl since 1994.