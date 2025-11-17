Despite 2 INTs, Lamar Jackson Scores More Passing Yards Than Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel Combined

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two interceptions and was sacked five times, but still finished with 193 passing yards, more than Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel combined on Sunday.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation unraveled quickly. Dillon Gabriel, the rookie out of Oregon, exited in the third quarter with a concussion after completing 7-of-10 passes for 68 yards. The Browns, who entered halftime leading the Ravens 16–10, announced that Gabriel was ruled out for the rest of the game due to a concussion.

That unexpected turn opened the door for Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado star, to take his first NFL snaps. Thrown into the game without any first-team practice reps, Sanders immediately experienced his “welcome to the NFL” moment. On just his third pass attempt, the Ravens sent an all-out blitz, and he threw the first interception of his career.

Sanders struggled to find rhythm, completing 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards and adding 16 rushing yards. It was a debut far different from his days with the Buffaloes, a stark reminder of the speed and complexity of the NFL game.

Still, the outing wasn’t without positives. Despite the chaos, Sanders showed early signs of chemistry with Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, notable given it was the first time he’d thrown to them consistently in live action.

As a result of his head injury, Gabriel will now enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, beginning the gradual return-to-play process before he can practice or suit up again. With no clear timeline for his recovery, the Browns will almost certainly need to give Shedeur Sanders first-team practice reps — something he hadn’t received prior to Sunday’s unexpected debut.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff have consistently kept Gabriel ahead of Sanders on the depth chart, a decision reinforced by the Browns selecting the former Oregon standout two rounds earlier in this year’s draft. But Gabriel’s injury once again reshuffles Cleveland’s quarterback room and may temporarily elevate Sanders into the starting role.

If Sanders shows improvement with starter reps, builds on the chemistry he flashed with Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku, and limits mistakes, Cleveland may be forced to reevaluate its long-term plan. Gabriel remains the quarterback the Browns invested in more heavily, but opportunity matters in the NFL, and Sanders now has one that arrived sooner than expected.