Patrick Mahomes Breaking Down Films Helped Me a Lot Over the Last 4 Years: Creed Humphrey

In the past 3 years, young offensive lineman Creed Humphrey has done his part to save Patrick Mahomes from taking hits. Creed was so good in his role that the Chiefs made him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL for his role in the 2023 Super Bowl-winning campaign.

While protecting one of the smartest quarterbacks of the modern era, he picked a few lessons from him to improve his game. In an interview with Rich Eisen, he revealed the nature of their relationship and how he has learned from the star quarterback:

“We get to watch film together. You know during the evenings, during the season. So kind of seeing how he breaks down film, how he read defenses, you know how he sees the field you know, I’ve kind of followed suit. That’s how I study.”

Humphrey further detailed how developing a personal connection with Mahomes, and understanding ‘how he works’ over the past three years helped him get better at his own job.

With a pass block win rate of 96.6% in 2023, it looks like hanging out with Mahomes has certainly helped the center improve his game. His record was one of the best in the NFL and helped him land a record-breaking four-year contract extension worth $72 million, with $50 million in guarantees this offseason.

Humphrey’s extension will benefit Mahomes: Coach Belichick

The Chiefs’ management brought in the Big 12’s ‘2020 offensive lineman of the year’ to rehaul their offensive line to give Mahomes more room to run the play in 2021. And with back-to-back Super Bowl wins, it seems the formula has worked well for the team.

The center has become an undeniably crucial part of the Chiefs’ offense, and coach Belichick also recognizes that. After the Chiefs announced his bumper extension deal, the HC emphasized the critical importance of the center, especially for a quarterback like Mahomes, whose playing style relies heavily on the offensive line’s ability to provide protection and support.

Belichick applauded the Chiefs’ decision to extend Creed’s contract and explained that a reliable center who can accurately read the defense and make the right blocking calls is invaluable in helping the quarterback make quick decisions and execute plays effectively.