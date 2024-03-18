“This is Pretty Reputation Damaging Stuff”: Mina Kimes Has Had Enough of Aaron Rodgers’ Conspiracy Theories & Awful Takes

Aaron Rodgers loves football, but beyond the gridiron, he is fascinated by discussing conspiracy theories, which often upsets both his fans and critics alike. After staying quiet for a while, Rodgers is back in the news because CNN reported that he talked about conspiracy theories related to Sandy Hook.

In a recent discussion on the “LeBatardShow,” sports reporter Mina Kimes addressed the issue of Aaron Rodgers’ involvement in spreading harmful conspiracy theories, particularly regarding the Sandy Hook school shooting. While doing so she stressed the importance of denying such baseless theories.

However, the revelation about Rodgers’ conspiracy beliefs didn’t come as a shock to many, which in itself is quite shocking. Usually, such comments are met with disbelief, but in the New York Jets quarterback’s case, it seems almost expected.

Kimes highlighted the alarming content of one of Rodger’s recent podcasts, which contained various conspiracy theories, some of which according to her were deeply harmful. She believes the star QB relies too much on online sources, such as YouTube, which is like delving into rabbit holes, where one theory leads to another.

“I’m kind of wondering like what what happens next for him in the public imagination setting aside the VP aspect of it all right, like because this is pretty reputation damaging stuff.”

Moreover, the biggest concern Mina Kimes has is how Aaron Rodgers’ belief in conspiracy theories, especially those linked to real tragedies like Sandy Hook, is hurting his reputation. Even though Rodgers claims he did not spread these ideas, people do not believe him and are still upset. Kimes wonders if the fans will stick by him after hearing his take on Sandy Hook.

Rodgers Denies Sandy Hook Conspiracy Claims

Last week CNN reported that Aaron Rodgers had shared conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting during private talks at the 2013 Kentucky Derby. According to CNN, Rodgers allegedly claimed that Sandy Hook was a government inside job and that the media was ignoring it.

However, Rodgers quickly denied the claims made by CNN on his X platform, stating that he views the events at Sandy Hook as an “absolute tragedy.” He stated that he had never doubted that the tragedy occurred and also expressed his sympathy for the families affected by this incident.

In December 2012, a tragic shooting occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. A gunman took the lives of twenty children and six adults in a devastating act of violence. The Sandy Hook shooting to this date remains one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.