“This Man is the Closest Thing We’ve Seen to Tom Brady”: Fans React as Joe Burrow Keeps Bengals Playoff Hopes Alive

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and running back Chase Brown (30) celebrate after a first down run by Burrow in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have been hanging onto their playoff lives by a single thread for nearly a month now. When kicker Cade York missed a 33-yard game-winning try in overtime on Saturday, it looked like that last strand would be cut.

However, quarterback Joe Burrow got one last chance to deliver with roughly two minutes remaining in the extra session against the Denver Broncos. He unsurprisingly rose to the occasion, finding wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third time to seal a 30-24 victory.

A loss to Denver would have eliminated Cincinnati from postseason contention. Instead, the Bengals have a pulse. And it’s all thanks to Burrow, who threw for 250 passing yards and three touchdowns for an NFL-record eighth consecutive game.

Joe Burrow with the season on the line: 39/49

412 passing yards

4 total TDs pic.twitter.com/wjAM5a7Ryy — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Fans took time to shower Burrow with praise on social media, postgame. One commenter said Burrow is the “closest thing” to Tom Brady in the modern NFL. Some demanded he be awarded the league MVP award for carrying Cincinnati all season long. Another labeled him the league’s best quarterback.

This man is the closest thing we’ve seen to Tom Brady. Joe Burrow is a bad man! — Brian Talking Sports (@_YoSoyelGOAT_) December 29, 2024

Defense failed in clutch time. Special teams failed in clutch time. Burrow took over and delivered. This is the definition of MVP. — MICHAΞL (@enmymike) December 29, 2024

Best QB in the NFL right now. — Ghost Aeolus (@Aeolus) December 29, 2024

Burrow should be the MVP. Man’s doing it all — Wolfe (@everytimeicash) December 29, 2024

Dude deserves MVP. Coming from someone that has no ties to the Bengals or Burrow. Just a stud! — Ryan Trompler (@ryantrompler) December 29, 2024

Burrow has fought his tail off to put Cincinnati in this position for the season finale. Now, he knows exactly what needs to happen to sneak into the playoffs.

Can the Bengals snare the final playoff spot?

Six of the AFC’s seven playoff bids have been secured. Had the Broncos beaten the Bengals on Saturday, they would have clinched the final postseason spot. But now, there are four teams alive for the No. 7 seed.

Denver still holds the easiest path of the remaining quartet of franchises. If they defeat the Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) next week, they make the playoffs. The Chiefs are expected to rest starters, including Patrick Mahomes, because they’ve already locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. This would give the Broncos a better chance of extending their season.

For Cincinnati to make it, they must triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) and see Denver lose to Kansas City. Pittsburgh can still capture the AFC North with a win and the Baltimore Ravens’ loss in Week 18. As a result, the Steelers won’t be resting anyone in preparation for the wild-card round.

If the Bengals win and the Broncos lose in Week 18, Cincinnati still isn’t out of the woods. Both the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) and Miami Dolphins (6-8) hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals. To render the tiebreaker moot, the Colts and Dolphins must lose one of their final two games.

Miami battles the Cleveland Browns (3-12) tomorrow afternoon. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful about suiting up. Bengals fans who may typically be reluctant to root for their in-state rivals will be doing so this Sunday. Beyond that, the Colts face the New York Giants (2-13) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13).

Are Cincinnati’s playoff odds great? No. But as long as they have Burrow, they’ve got a chance to win the Super Bowl. AFC contenders – particularly the Buffalo Bills, who are set to be the No. 2 seed – won’t want to see them coming to town in January.