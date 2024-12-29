“This Sh*t Is F**king Wild”: Jason Kelce Reacts After Joe Burrow Saves the Day for the Bengals Against the Broncos

With a playoff spot on the line, the Bengals and the Broncos were expected to go hard at each other, but surely, not many anticipated the extent to which they did in their Week 17 encounter. The winner of the matchup was decided in overtime, with Cincinnati securing a 30-24 victory, thanks to a stellar performance from the duo of Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

Advertisement

The matchup, a constant back-and-forth affair with no breathing space for entertainment to stop, won the hearts of viewers, including Jason Kelce. He was quite taken aback by the sequence of plays in overtime.

“This shit is fucking wild man. The end of this game has been gut wrenching man,” the former Eagles center wrote on X.

This shit is fucking wild man. The end of this game has been gut wrenching man — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 29, 2024

In the Broncos’ first two possessions, they couldn’t muster much due to an intense attack from the Bengals’ defense. The Bengals also missed a field goal (doink), but Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins came through, combining for a 63-yard touchdown drive to clinch the win.

JOE BURROW TO TEE HIGGINS FOR THE WIN!!! BENGALS KEEP THEIR PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/kd5k8Bz1Cy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2024

While the spotlight was stolen by the final minutes of the match—and rightly so—fans couldn’t overlook Joe Burrow’s performance anymore. The Bengals’ talisman currently leads the NFL with the most passing TDs (42).

As far as passing yards are concerned, Burrow [4,641 yards] is miles ahead of the second-best — Lamar Jackson [3,955 yards]. Burrow’s superlative numbers don’t end here. Recently, Pat McAfee highlighted an incredible statistic—Joe Burrow has gone eight straight games with 250+ yards and 3 TDs. No other NFL player has ever done this.

Like many, McAfee was stunned how the Bengals star is not a favorite for the NFL MVP this year. Especially since the quarterback has been balling out week in and week out. So, he urged the MVP voters to have a look at Burrow’s individual stats before taking their decision.

Holy shit… Are MVP and MBP voters paying attention to the history we’re witnessing @ToneDigz? https://t.co/UUdTulhnDR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2024

If one considers the defensive strengths of the Bills, Ravens, and Bengals, Burrow’s stats weigh their worth in gold. While he hasn’t secured a playoff spot like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the fact that the statistically best player in the league isn’t even in the MVP conversation seems very unfair.

Unless, of course, the bookmakers’ odds are way off and the jury throws a curveball.