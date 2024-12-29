mobile app bar

“This Sh*t Is F**king Wild”: Jason Kelce Reacts After Joe Burrow Saves the Day for the Bengals Against the Broncos

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Joe Burrow and Jason Kelce

Joe Burrow [Left]; Jason Kelce [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

With a playoff spot on the line, the Bengals and the Broncos were expected to go hard at each other, but surely, not many anticipated the extent to which they did in their Week 17 encounter. The winner of the matchup was decided in overtime, with Cincinnati securing a 30-24 victory, thanks to a stellar performance from the duo of Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

The matchup, a constant back-and-forth affair with no breathing space for entertainment to stop, won the hearts of viewers, including Jason Kelce. He was quite taken aback by the sequence of plays in overtime.

“This shit is fucking wild man. The end of this game has been gut wrenching man,” the former Eagles center wrote on X.

In the Broncos’ first two possessions, they couldn’t muster much due to an intense attack from the Bengals’ defense. The Bengals also missed a field goal (doink), but Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins came through, combining for a 63-yard touchdown drive to clinch the win.

While the spotlight was stolen by the final minutes of the match—and rightly so—fans couldn’t overlook Joe Burrow’s performance anymore. The Bengals’ talisman currently leads the NFL with the most passing TDs (42).

As far as passing yards are concerned, Burrow [4,641 yards] is miles ahead of the second-best — Lamar Jackson [3,955 yards]. Burrow’s superlative numbers don’t end here. Recently, Pat McAfee highlighted an incredible statistic—Joe Burrow has gone eight straight games with 250+ yards and 3 TDs. No other NFL player has ever done this.

Like many, McAfee was stunned how the Bengals star is not a favorite for the NFL MVP this year. Especially since the quarterback has been balling out week in and week out. So, he urged the MVP voters to have a look at Burrow’s individual stats before taking their decision.

If one considers the defensive strengths of the Bills, Ravens, and Bengals, Burrow’s stats weigh their worth in gold. While he hasn’t secured a playoff spot like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the fact that the statistically best player in the league isn’t even in the MVP conversation seems very unfair.

Unless, of course, the bookmakers’ odds are way off and the jury throws a curveball.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these