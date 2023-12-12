“This World Needs Help”: 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Dak Prescott Reflects on Finding Inner Solace by Helping Others

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gestures before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In an inspiring session with former Dallas coach Jason Garrett, Dak Prescott, crowned the 2022-23 Walter Payton Man of the Year, shed light on his deeply personal journey with his Faith Fight Finish foundation. Dak’s establishment of the Faith Fight Finish Foundation stems from his own life experiences.

The NFL bestows the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award to a participant who not only excels in sport but also shows a deep commitment to philanthropy and creates a notable effect within the community. Before 1999, this accolade was known as the NFL Man of the Year Award. It was renamed in honor of Walter Payton, a former Chicago Bears running back, to celebrate his superb humanitarian contributions.

“Yeah, I mean a foundation of faith, fight, and finish that not only inspired but also raised money for cancer research and development,” Prescott explained about the foundation’s ability to serve the community’s mental health and suicide prevention.

He also mentioned that he himself was affected by all three things throughout his life. “I just understand that this world needs help in all of that,” he added. The fourth very important item on the agenda of the foundation is serving families facing hardship. “My adversity can be different from your adversity, and I want to be able to help you,” Dak stated.

Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation aims to create a brighter future by helping households and communities. This foundation emphasizes four key areas: colon cancer research and development, intellectual fitness and suicide prevention, improving relationships between law enforcement and adults, and helping those facing major problems.

Faith Fight Finish: Dak Prescott’s Legacy of Love

Prescott’s motivation for establishing the foundation is deeply rooted in his personal life, especially his experiences with his mother’s valiant fight against cancer.

“My personal connection with cancer is that she (Dak’s mom) was diagnosed with stage four and fought for a year and a half. She is my story, she is my why, and she is my everything. I honor my mom and everything that I do, trying to be the best man that I can be,” Prescott recounted.

Prescott was profoundly influenced by his mother’s courageous fight with colorectal cancer, which deeply motivated him to support others facing this serious illness. Dak’s mission to make a positive impact culminated in the creation of the ‘Faith Fight Finish Foundation’.

This project is more than just a charitable endeavor; it’s a deeply personal tribute to his mother, Peggy, who passed away from colon cancer in 2013, and his brother, Jace, who tragically took his own life in 2020.“My ‘Faith Fight Finish Foundation’ was created to honor my mom, and the three words of its name—Faith, Fight, Finish—are the words that she left me and my two oldest brothers to inspire and encourage our lives every day,” Dak shared.

Dak Prescott’s involvement with the Faith Fight Finish Foundation transcends typical charitable work. It’s a narrative marked by personal tragedy, a steadfast spirit of resilience, and a relentless dedication to creating positive change.