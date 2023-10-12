"My Personal Connection With Cancer...": Dak Prescott Talks About His Heroic Mother's Battle With the Deadly Disease to Spread a Pivotal Message

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently opened up about his deep personal connection with cancer in an Instagram video shared by the NFL. He talked about his mother’s courageous battle with the deadly disease. Prescott is famously known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly through his foundation “Faith, Fight, Finish” and the aim behind the video was to spread awareness about the deadly disease.

Dak went into the details of his mother’s journey, thus making it a cause close to his heart. In his emotional narrative, Dak passionately emphasized the importance of health awareness and what he does through the foundation. He used his own family’s experience to drive a vital message of caring for his fans and followers.

Dak Prescott Talks about the Motivation Behind His Foundation

The Dallas Cowboys QB opened up about his personal connection to cancer. In the IG video, Prescott talked particularly about his mother’s heroic struggle against colorectal cancer. Prescott lost his mother when he was 20 years old. Talking about his mother’s battle in the post re-shared by the NFL, Prescott says,

“My personal connection with Cancer, she(Dak’s mom) was diagnosed with stage four and fought for a year and a half. She is my story, she is my why and she is my everything. I honor my mom and everything that I do trying to be the best man that I can be.”

Dak is on a mission to make a positive impact led to the creation of the ‘Faith Fight Finish Foundation’. He continues, “My ‘Faith Fight Finish Foundation’ was created to honor my mom and the three words of its name- Faith, Fight, Finish, are the words that she left me and my two oldest brothers to inspire and encourage our lives every day.”

He raised awareness against colorectal cancer stating, “Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about one in 23 for men and one in 26 for women. More people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of 55 and at a later age. Regular colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful tools for preventing it.”

Dallas QB’s Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation is Helping Many in Need

Dak Prescott is not just a football star; he’s a beacon of hope and resilience. After losing his mother to cancer and his brother to suicide, Prescott channeled his pain into purpose through the Faith Fight Finish (FFF) foundation. The FFF foundation focuses on four key pillars: colon cancer research, mental health, as well as suicide prevention, and fostering understanding between law enforcement and communities. Furthermore, it provides aid to those grappling with life’s toughest challenges. Dak says,

“The Faith Fight Finish Foundation was created to support families and communities and invest in the future of our youth.”

The commitment shown by the Dallas Cowboys QB to social causes earned him the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award 2023. The foundation was established in memory of Dak’s late mother, Peggy. Unfortunately, she succumbed to colon cancer in 2013. Additionally, it remains to be in honor of his brother, Jace, who committed suicide in 2020.

It not only addresses health concerns but also serves as a bridge to connect communities and law enforcement. The story of Dak Prescott is not just about triumph on the turf. It’s a narrative of resilience, empathy, and a relentless fight against adversity.