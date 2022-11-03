Odell Beckham Jr. To Join The Buccaneers? Tampa Bay Might Be The Right Landing Spot For The Wide Receiver

Tampa Bay is having a difficult season, and the main issue is on the receiving end. Before the trade deadline, everyone speculated that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might look to add more receivers.

Although the Bucs didn’t acquire anybody before the trade deadline, despite suffering multiple injuries on offense but they were interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

While recovering from his ACL injury in the off-season, Beckham Jr. left the Super Bowl 2021-22 in the second quarter and there was much speculation about whether he would re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams or sign with another team.

Beckham took part in the Rams’ championship banner ceremony before their opening night game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 8, 2022, despite not yet having a contract with a team.

Even Tom Brady was unable to gain any support from the receiving end this year because the Bucs have some of the worst receivers. For the second half of the season, they should keep an eye out for Odell because he might offer the best receiving performance

What Experts had to say on Odell Beckham Jr’s possible addition to the Bucs’ roster

The question was raised as to whether there would be any spark in the Buccaneers before the deadline because they had to go all in for Tom Brady after he returned for the reason.

Talking about Tampa as a landing spot for OBJ, Stephen A Smith claimed, “If I were them, I would go for Odell. First and foremost, if he is healthy enough to come back and play, he should. Second, I am talking about the personality, I am talking about someone who galvanized you.”

“I’m not just referring to being productive on the football field; I’m referring to having that kind of Swag. When you walk into the locker room and draw attention to yourself, it is possible that,” he added. Several other experts have also suggested that Odell would be a good fit at Tampa.

Why he works: In the Tampa offense, you can see Beckham as a target for quarterback Tom Brady, the deep comebacks, high-low concepts, crossers, and speed outs.

