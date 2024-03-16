Nick Saban Total Salary Earnings: 7x National Champion Coach Has Raked In Nearly $150 Million in Salaries Alone

December 27, 2023, Anaheim, California, USA: Head coach, Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide rides on a carriage at a welcoming event at Disneyland on Wednesday December 27, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Michigan Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Anaheim USA – ZUMAp124 20231227_zaa_p124_028 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Nick Saban is undeniably the most popular coach on the American college circuit. Though his college career as the head man started in 1989 with the University of Toledo, he really became the poster boy when he joined the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007. After stellar stints with the Browns and Dolphins in the NFL, Alabama managed to convince Nick Saban to come back to college football with a record $32, million 8-year contract in ‘07.

Since then, he has stuck with the Crimson Tide for 17 seasons, helping them win 6 national titles, 9 conference titles, and 10 divisional titles. His impeccable success and loyalty saw him become college football’s highest-paid coach last season when he bagged a whopping $11.4 million a year in salary. As per Forbes, his total earnings in salary with the Crimson Tide alone scales up to $124 million. When you consider the rest of his career, Saban has earned more than $150 million in salary alone. Add brand endorsements, ventures, and investments, and his career earnings go much higher.

Talking about his off-field income, as per Sportskeeda, Saban is deep into the car business. The former Crimson Tide coach has a stake in Dream Motor Group and co-owns multiple Mercedes dealerships across the US. From Alabama to Nashville, Saban rakes in the moolah. He also co-owns the luxurious Alamite Hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Moreover, Saban owns the Ferrari Portofino M [$250k] and a $130,000 worth 2015 Mercedes GT Edition 1. His most prized investment, however, is his Jupiter Island house, which he bought for a whopping $17.5 million.

Nick Saban’s $17.5 million Jupiter Island House Is a Thing Of Beauty

Through his illustrious high-paying college career, Nick Saban has managed to buy a sparkling beach-facing house on Jupiter Island, Florida. Purchased for $17.5 million nearly a year ago in April ‘23, the mansion of a house is laid on a sprawling 6,200 square foot area on a 1.68-acre property. The house has a private dock and a boat lift for coastal access and has 150 feet of frontage along the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

The three-storied house has “breathtaking views from every window,” living up to the tag of Jupiter Island being the most desirable location for high-profile buyers. Saban’s house has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, multiple terraces, and decks. For the guests, there is a luxurious private suite with a separate entrance. For nights when the Saban family opts for a celebratory gathering, there are two outdoor kitchens for barbecue nights and an open landscaped garden maintained for special gatherings.

Nick Saban’s Ferrari collection, as per Sports Illustrated, also has a spot in the Jupiter Island home with a three-car garage on the property backed by a full-house generator. Listed with the Corcoran Group, Saban’s sprawling house is neighbored by the likes of Tiger Woods, Celine Dion, and Max Scherzer, according to Taste of Country. Safe to say, Saban has made a great investment with his riches!