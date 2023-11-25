Tim Boyle’s 99-Yard Pick Six Prompts a Massive Giveaway of $1 Million Worth of TVs

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) calls a play during the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Gang Nation was left in shambles after Jets starting QB Tim Boyle launched a Hail Mary from their 49-yard line. It ended up in Dolphins CB Jevon Holland’s hand, who ran it back for a breathtaking 99-yard touchdown. It is the first pick-six on a Hail Mary since 2006, according to ESPN. The Jets have reached a new low, but there seems to be a silver lining.

Right before the Black Friday matchup between the Jets and the Dolphins, NFL TV sponsor ‘TCL’ announced a whopping $1 million worth of big screen TV giveaway if someone was able to score a 98+ yard touchdown.

The league hasn’t yet confirmed the certification of the game stats, and a 98+ yards touchdown is very rare. It was Bengals DE Sam Hubbard who scored an insane 98-yard return TD from a loose ball last season. But it wasn’t a pick-six.

Tim Boyle’s Pick-Six Could Result in a Massive Giveaway

TCL USA recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to give an update on the giveaway. However, they mentioned that they are awaiting league certification before unlocking the giveaway.

Notably, ‘Sports Business Journal’ journalist Ben Fischer mentioned that the rules of the massive giveaway don’t specify if the touchdown should be from the line of scrimmage. If everything is in order, there will be 84 TVs up for grabs. Each winner will take home a 98-inch TV, which has a price tag of $12000. Fans were very much excited to enter the giveaway, but the entry period sadly ended earlier today.

There have been plenty of giveaways this season, ranging from tickets to meals. But this TV giveaway will surely be massive, both in terms of the screen size and the total prize pool.

The NY Jets are currently 4-7 and third in the AFC East standings. They have used up all their options at hand, and the playoff contention is slim to none. They will face the visiting Falcons next week in a favorable environment.