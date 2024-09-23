Tom Brady Decodes Cowboys’ “Defensive Frustration” After Quick Assessment on Lamar Jackson

Despite a last-ditch attempt, the Cowboys fell short against the Ravens and the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson finally got his first win of the season. Tom Brady broke down the Cowboys’ failed attempt to stop Lamar and had a word of caution for the Dallas team.

In the game, the Ravens dominated from the first minute and had a lead of 15 points by the end of the 1st half. The Cowboys mounted their offense in the second half and scored 19 points but were beaten by the clock.

Tom Brady applauded the Ravens’ offensive line and claimed that when Lamar ‘did what he does‘, he was just too good for any defense in the league. He said:

It was just too much Baltimore offence. Derrick Henry went off, Lamar did what he does and when those guys are doing their thing man it’s hard for any defense to slow down. So there was a lot of defensive frustration from the Cowboys, that’s kind of expected with the way that Baltimore’s offence played today.

Lamar controlled the game and never gave any chance to the defense, he had 12 passes for 182 yards, and 14 rushing attempts for 87 yards. Baltimore wasn’t just a Lamar Jackson show, the defense played an equal part in the victory as they sacked Prescott three times and tackled Ceedee Lamb for a fumble in the red zone.

When Brady was asked if the defense could stop Lamar Jackson’s drives, he replied that there was some hope but it was unlikely that they could put a stop to the Ravens’ superior rushing game. He explained that the Cowboys’ defense specialized in stopping a passing game but in front of ‘moving targets‘ like Lamar and Derrick Henry, the defense failed.

The Ravens displayed a strong rushing game with Henry’s 25 rushing attempts while covering 151 yards and two touchdowns. In total, the team covered 274 yards while rushing and scored 3 TDs.

The Cowboys might have failed to stop the Ravens but according to Brady, there is a silver lining for the Dallas team.

Tom Brady liked this about the Cowboys’s offensive play

Brady claimed that the Prescott-led offense did a solid job under pressure and the team used its players wisely to trick the defense. In the game, Coach McCarthy and Prescott used a unique strategy that kept the Ravens’ defense guessing their next move. The QB threw 28 passes to 12 of his teammates to cover 379 yards with Ceedee and Ferguson leading the charge.

Their plan worked to some extent as they scored three TDs in the 2nd half and took the team from 28-6 to 28-25 within 15 minutes. However, they fell short by a small margin before Lamar kneeled to run the clock and ended the game.

The game would be a wake-up call for the defense and would certainly force McCarthy and his defensive coordinator to prepare a plan to stop a running offense.