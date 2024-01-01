Tom Brady Proudly Endorses USFL-XFL Merger as Excited Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Eyes Grand Success With the New Spring League

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently announced the monumental merger of his XFL with America’s USFL, creating the United Football League (UFL). When it comes to football who better to congratulate than one of the NFL‘s greatest? Tom Brady acknowledged Johnson on this historic union in a story on Instagram.

Tom Brady praised Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s merger announcement, calling it great news for football. Brady was reminded of his legacy as he recognized Dwayne Johnson’s impactful move in football. Johnson posted a story in response and expressed gratitude, calling Brady the greatest of all time.

“Great news for football. Congratulations to the whole team,” stated Tom Brady’s story.

“Thank you, my brother. As always you are the .(G.O.A.T)” stated The Rock’s story.

The video that Tom Brady shared showcased Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia announcing their merger for the United Football League. In the video, Johnson can be seen talking about the primary motives behind the merger, which were growing the game, creating opportunities for players, and delivering for fans. The Rock said that the merger signals a commitment to establishing spring football, as it had been dangling by a thread with its on-and-off attempts over the past three decades.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Steer UFL Through Turbulent League History.

Dwayne and Dany revealed that the newly formed UFL is set to debut on March 30, 2024. The inaugural match is set to feature the respective champions of the XFL and USFL, Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions. The merger was announced on FOX’s NFL broadcast and Dany was super stoked about this development. They wish to enhance the league’s commitment to players, coaches, staff, and fans.

“As a unified spring league, we are able to deepen our commitment to unlocking and surpassing the dreams of our players, coaches, staff and fans. This league represents continued legacy and evolution, and we look forward to building the universe of spring football,” Garcia stated, per Marca.

The spring football leagues have a history of turbulence. The USFL was established in 1982, and it endured for four years before closing its doors. The league saw a rebirth in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2021.

It was Vince McMahon who originally founded the XFL in 2001; at that time, it had a brief one-season stint. Although the XFL was revived in 2018, it faced bankruptcy in 2020. It was later acquired by a consortium featuring Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia.

