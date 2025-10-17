Ryan Clark Agrees With Mike Tomlin as Joe Flacco Shocks the Steelers in TNF Battle

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) waits for a play in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made headlines earlier this week when he expressed disbelief over the Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. As the Steelers prepared to face Flacco’s new team on Thursday Night Football, Tomlin didn’t mince words about his surprise.

Advertisement

“To be honest, it was shocking to me,” Tomlin told reporters. “Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feelings.”

Tomlin’s concerns appeared prophetic as the game unfolded. The 40-year-old Flacco, acquired by Cincinnati on October 7, showcased the kind of poise and precision that once earned him a Super Bowl MVP title. In just his second start for the Bengals, he completed 31 of 47 passes, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that outdueled 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

During a thrilling second quarter that saw the Bengals mount a comeback, NFL analyst Ryan Clark couldn’t help but connect Tomlin’s earlier remarks to what was transpiring on the field. “Welp!!! Oh boy,” Clark posted on X. “Mike T was saying that about the trade because he knew what Joe could do with these two! LORD! What a 2nd Q.”

Skip Bayless echoed the sentiment, praising Flacco’s accuracy and composure. “Flacco has been amazingly accurate, with deft touch. Four of his incompletions should’ve been caught — 2 by Chase. What a sweet fade Flacco just dropped in to Chase for that TD,” Bayless tweeted. “I guess Mike Tomlin was right to fear Flacco.”

Their reactions mirrored the collective amazement of football fans watching a 40-year-old quarterback breathe life into a Bengals offense that had faltered since Joe Burrow’s toe injury. Flacco’s steady hand helped Cincinnati score on seven of its last eight possessions, sealing its first win since mid-September.

After the game, Flacco reflected on how improbable the moment felt. “It’s a good question. Yeah, it felt like I might not [experience this feeling again], to be honest with you,” he said, his voice carrying the weight of that truth. “So, you know, it’s pretty special.”