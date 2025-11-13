Tim Tebow Echoes Patrick Mahomes’ Sentiments on Gambling in Sports

A gambling scandal recently shook the NBA world, as head coach Chauncey Billups and others were arrested by the FBI for betting on games while having insider information. A similar situation occurred in MLB, where two players were arrested and now face up to 65 years in prison. In light of these controversies, both Patrick Mahomes and Tim Tebow weighed in on sports gambling and whether it’s all worth it.

Sports gambling has certainly skyrocketed in popularity over the past five years. What was once considered one of the most dangerous addictions has become normalized in society as a fun and casual hobby. Even major companies like ESPN have leaned into the phenomenon, launching their own betting platform through their app.

Mahomes was recently asked about the gambling scandals in the NBA and MLB, and whether he thinks the NFL’s rules are strong enough to prevent something similar from happening. He had a solid answer and advice that other athletes could certainly follow.

“The NFL and the NFLPA kind of tell us all the different rules that you can and can’t do,” Mahomes told the media. “I just stay away from it, just ’cause I don’t want to put myself in that position.”

It’s a smart choice of words from one of the best QBs in the game. At the end of the day, there’s no point for Mahomes to be gambling. He already makes so much money. Plus, he seems more focused on being successful in his sport than on having success in guessing the outcomes.

But these days, it doesn’t have to be about guessing game results to get involved in sports gambling. People can bet on whether Mahomes will complete his first pass or who will catch it. These small “prop bets” have taken over the gambling landscape and are starting to influence players as well.

This all led Mahomes to his ultimate point. “Your life’s so great, why mess with it?” he added.

Patrick Mahomes weighs in on sports betting. He says, “I just stay away from it. I don’t want to put myself in that position. Your life is so great, why mess with it?”#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/cISC2FqHli — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 12, 2025

That was a great point made by the Chiefs quarterback. Professional athletes like him get to live out most people’s dreams. They get to make money playing a game. Yet, some still risk the money, looking to capitalize, and want to turn it into a bigger payout. But they almost always get caught.

That’s why Tim Tebow also doesn’t want gambling to be involved in sports at all.

“I really do think it’s important that it’s not a part of any of the game,” Tebow said during his appearance on Flagrant. “Because if you lose trust and you lose credibility, then you lose the loyalty of people.”

This was another excellent point. Most would agree that the credibility of the NFL has declined over the years due to suspicions related to gambling. Now, with the NBA and MLB involved, those leagues will inevitably face criticism for allowing something like this to happen.

When it’s all said and done, betting will always have a place in sports. It can generate a lot of money and help the economy in the long run. But it shouldn’t be a sponsor tied to these sports, although that’s the reality we’re living in. It’s a bit awkward to have companies like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM constantly promoted during games and then wonder how controversies like this happen.

Our suggestion: stop normalizing sports gambling. It should be a fun, occasional risk, not something people depend on to make a living. But that’s a pipe dream at this point. The train has already left the station on sports gambling, and it will only continue to grow and get more complex.