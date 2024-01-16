Baker Mayfield’s Net Worth is Dictated by His Massive Endorsement Deals, as He Annually Rakes in $47 Million Less in QB Salary Than Jalen Hurts

Baker Mayfield guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a decisive 32-9 victory over the reigning NFC champion led by Jalen Hurts in Monday’s NFC Wild Card Round at Raymond James Stadium. Despite having a remarkable season, the striking difference in the annual salary of Mayfield and Hurts is astonishing. There’s a $47 million chasm between the QB salaries of these two, with Baker Mayfield earning $4,000,000 on average, compared to QB Jalen Hurts’ $51,000,000.

This difference emphasizes that hefty quarterback salaries don’t always secure elite performance. While Jalen struggled in the late season for the Philadelphia Eagles, Baker has consistently propelled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upward, eventually beating Hurts’ Eagle with an astonishing 32-9 in the Wild card playoff round. However, Mayfield has also managed to fill in the income gap with his diversified income streams.

Baker Mayfield’s commercial success shines through numerous endorsements with brands like Nike, Hulu, Panini America, and Leaf Trading cards. His standout commercials include the widely-loved ‘At Home With Baker Mayfield’ series for Progressive, contributing significantly to his earnings. Mayfield’s lucrative partnerships attest to his marketability with an estimated $10 million annually solely from commercials and endorsements.

The Bucs QB’s financial acumen extends beyond football. He diversified his investments as an angel investor and co-owner of Camwood Ventures with his brother Matt Mayfield. Mayfield strategically invested in the THC-free CBD brand Beam, where he not only serves as a brand ambassador but also holds a stake in the company.

This multifaceted approach showcases Mayfield’s commitment to financial prudence beyond his football earnings. Other than that, he would either have to wait for a major payday. While Hurts may trump Mayfield in NFL earnings, the Bucs QB trumped Hurts during Monday’s game. His spectacular season might just have set the stage for a bulky extension.

NFL Fans Rally Behind Baker Mayfield For A Better Salary

Baker Mayfield’s standout performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has drawn attention to his comparatively lower average salary. Fans express belief in Tampa Bay compensating him appropriately, pointing out his exceptional year and remarkable playoff contributions.

Several fans have dropped comments notifying the need for fair compensation or rather a justification that supports the stark contrast in earnings compared to some other quarterbacks. One of the fans said, “With tonight’s playoff win Baker Mayfield earns another $250,000 in incentives. He earns that bonus for every playoff game he plays in this season. Prove it year? Proven. Pay him.”

Baker Mayfield’s standout performance and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ resurgence in the playoffs created the opportunity they sought. Mayfield’s impressive stats, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns, stifled Hurts and the struggling Philadelphia offense. A crowd of 63,397 witnessed the compelling victory led by Baker at Raymond James Stadium. Mayfield has already secured a sizeable compensation in incentives this season, it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.