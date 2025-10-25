“I Just Send Them That Photo”: Tom Brady Can Thank Jerry Jones for the Perfect Comeback to His Sisters’ Insults

There’s nothing louder or more enduring than a good old-fashioned sibling rivalry. The bickering, ear-tugging, door-slamming, and playful jabs never really end. And when it’s between a brother and his sisters, things can get even more intense. Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady certainly knows that feeling all too well.

Growing up as the youngest of four with three older sisters … Maureen, Julie, and Nancy … Brady’s been on the receiving end of plenty of teasing over the years. The playful shots haven’t stopped now either, as 48-year-old Brady recently joked. But these days, he’s got the perfect comeback up his sleeve to silence the sibling jabs, and the credit goes to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The anecdote came up during Brady’s appearance on Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect, when one of the hosts brought up what might be the coolest photo of his career.

The shot was taken during the 2015 season at AT&T Stadium, Jones’ home turf. That place, Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, is famous for its brutal sun glare, and with the game kicking off late in the afternoon, the low October sun shining through the massive southwest-facing windows created a wild lighting effect inside.

The glare ended up putting Brady, then-Patriots QB, in what looked like his own personal spotlight. In the photo, he’s standing tall in the pocket, scanning for a target as Cowboys defenders close in. It’s cinematic, almost like a movie poster. And whenever his sisters decide to mess with him, Brady says he just sends them that same picture as his mic-drop comeback.

“Whenever my sisters send me something mean, I just send them that photo. Whenever they insult me, I’m just like, ‘Here, girls,'” Brady said with a smile.

Tom Brady playing at AT&T stadium One of the most underrated photos in NFL history! pic.twitter.com/1bRdBacN47 — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) October 16, 2025

Brady’s Patriots went on to win that game 30-6 that evening. They entered the contest as defending champions at that, and Brady later revealed that he’d been genuinely excited to visit Arlington, Texas, for the road game. He and his teammates were quite impressed by the massive video board inside AT&T Stadium and even tried to hit it with a few practice punts before kickoff.

Once the game started, though, the glare turned into a real problem for Brady and the Patriots, as the former QB revealed. But by the third quarter, he found Rob Gronkowski down the sideline, beating Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones for a big gain (a 90-yard drive) that helped New England pull away.

“The one thing I remember about that, and this is kind of a controversial take, is the glare through the glass at a certain time of the day at a certain time of the year was definitely in our eyes, which made it a little harder to play through,” Brady said, as per Fox Sports. He also shared a few thoughts about that now-iconic photo:

“But, the one thing that’s insane, I got one of the greatest pictures from that game of us heading toward that end with the glass. One of the sickest pictures coming out, with God looking down on this game, protected by my offensive line and standing in the shadow of my own goalpost… One of the sickest photos I ever remember from my playing days.”

That was easily one of the sickest photos ever taken in an NFL game. Of course, there are a few others that stand out too. Like Reggie Bush diving into the end zone for the Saints in 2006, the Gatorade splash over head coach Andy Reid after the 2020 Super Bowl, and even Brady’s own shot with his daughter, Vivian, celebrating a Super Bowl win.