Nebraska Punter Archie Wilson Breaks Down Mid-Presser While Talking About Family Back In Australia on His 19th Birthday

The pipeline of Australians coming over to play American football is getting busier by the year. One of the latest transplants is Archie Wilson, who enrolled at Nebraska to be the Cornhuskers’ punter a couple of months ago.

Wilson just turned 19 this week, the day after his introductory press conference for the Cornhuskers. He was recruited by Nebraska from the Australian punting powerhouse program, ProKick Australia, which is based in Melbourne.

It is difficult for any kid moving away from loving parents and a comfortable household to go play college ball. But it’s a little different when you’re going halfway across the world to do it.

When a reporter asked about how he felt to be without his family on his birthday for the first time, Wilson broke down. “I turn 19 tomorrow, so I’m 18 right now. … Yeah that part’s hard. I mean.. I’m sorry (sobs). … Yeah I love them a lot,” he said.

He finished off answering the question like a true professional, although he was fighting back sobs with tears in his eyes for the remainder. Wilson clearly had a very positive upbringing and got emotional when asked about the physical distance between him and his support system.

“Yeah, I got two little brothers and a mom and dad and I—yeah that’s the tough part of it. Being here. I love them a lot and I miss them. But its a—I mean they know this is what’s best for me and it’s good I can still talk to them plenty over the phone and they’re coming here to see the first few games, so I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

At least his parents will be here soon. And he’s got all of his Cornhuskers’ teammates to lean on until then. And from the early reports, it sounds like the Aussie is a locker room favorite already. He did a rendition of Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ for his freshman initiation. And as far as he’s concerned, he “smashed it.”

Head coach Matt Rhule, who led the NFL’s Carolina Panthers from 2020-2022, has been nothing short of effusive when talking about his new punter, who can kick with both feet and throw a pretty nice spiral to boot.

“He left his country, he left his family to come here to play a sport he’s never played before. He’s just the most interesting man in the world to me. … I’ve never enjoyed punt periods in my life, but it’s my favorite period of practice right now. I could watch Archie punt all day, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like watching a YouTube short. The guy is amazing,” he stated.

Archie Wilson and the rest of the Nebraska Cornhuskers don’t have to wait much longer to show off what they’ve been working on in the offseason. After an encouraging 7-6 record last year (including a win in the Pinstripe Bowl), they will get their 2025 campaign underway against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28.