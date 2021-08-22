“Tim Tebow had ZERO impact in the locker room” NFL fans roast Troy Aikman for diminishing Tebow’s importance to the Jaguars

Tim Tebow and his attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end after years of playing quarterback is over after the Jags cut him on Tuesday. But Troy Aikman is not discounting the impact Tebow could have had in the locker room.

Tebow posted a message on Twitter shortly after he being cut in which he thanked the Jaguars organization for the opportunity. “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream. “Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that … God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday.

NFL Fans roasted Troy Aikman for Tim Tebow comment.

Hall OF Fame QB Troy Aikman reacted to Tim Tebow getting cut by the Jags.

“Albeit a short tenure, don’t discount the impact Tim Tebow had in helping Urban Meyer [with] his locker room culture,” Aikman tweeted. “And knowing the respect Urban has for Tebow, his release sends message to [the] team that this is business.”

But NFL figures and fans alike were not having Aikman’s hot take.

Tim Tebow had ZERO impact on the culture in that locker room. Dude was gifted a spot and proved he can’t play the position. Just passing through and the players know it. If he was there to create the culture then keep him around. https://t.co/ghGDY8TkzU — christian fauria (@christianfauria) August 17, 2021

Do you genuinely believe Tim Tebow commands an ounce of respect from guys in that locker room? I’d imagine that he’s widely viewed as what he is, an all time great college player and a good dude who has the same shot at being a productive professional football player as I do. — The Dog Riding Monkey (@DogRidingMonkey) August 17, 2021

Yeah, since sixth-string tight ends always command the locker room. https://t.co/7s4Ix8dOcQ — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 17, 2021

So wait, we are out there applauding a “never should have been” qb for getting cut from a team while trying out as a tight end but god forbid someone give kaepernick a chance. Wow. — Dawg_by_Nature (@KYBourbon4me) August 17, 2021

Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on May 20 as a tight end. He didn’t look out of place throughout the spring and the first three days of training camp, but his lack of experience blocking was obvious when the pads went on.

The future is uncertain for Tim Tebow and his football career is likely over for the 2nd time. But if anybody can pull off a return out of retirement, it’s Tim Tebow.

