“It Was Really Fun That the President Laughed Along”: Tom Brady Clears the Air Surrounding “Sleepy Tom” Joke Directed at Joe Biden During Buccaneers White House Visit

After winning his 7th Super Bowl, Tom Brady and the Bucs visited newly elected President Joe Biden at the White House. Safe to say, the Bucs QB didn’t shy away from poking fun at the POTUS.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House a month ago to celebrate their championship, Tom Brady brought the jokes. During his speech, he mentioned the early game against Chicago where he forgot what down it was.

“We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom,'” Brady joked. “Why would they do that to me?”

“I don’t know,” President Biden responded with a smile, of course knowing that Brady was referring to the fact that many people, usually his rivals, call the President “Sleepy Joe.”

Brady also didn’t mind making jokes about the recent, controversial election. “Not a lot of people, you know, think that we could have won. And, in fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” said Mr. Biden.

Tom Brady Breaks Down His White House Speech

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio yesterday, Brady explained his viral speech at the White House. “I was trying to bring a little levity to the situation,” the 44 year old said. “You know, it was a hot day out there [at The White House].”

“I didn’t want to go up there and be boring, so it was really fun that the President laughed along with it. I always think humility is a great trait for a lot of people. So when you can laugh at yourself and you can have a laugh with people, I think that’s a pretty fun thing to do.”

“Especially when you think it might be a really serious moment, but I’m sure there’s a lot of other pressing things for the President to be doing.”

Also read: “I’m Putting This Alcohol In My Body?”: When Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Downed Fireball Shots At The Kentucky Derby Making The Bucs QB Disgusted With Himself