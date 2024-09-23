Tired of Refs Missing Penalty Calls on the Chiefs, Lasikdotcom Offers Free Eye Surgery for Officials

Even though Patrick Mahomes & Co. have been unbeaten in their first three games, none of the wins have been convincing. The KC Chiefs’ victories so far have allegedly been assisted by dodgy officiating, and fans have grown tired of it already. Capitalizing on this widespread sentiment, LASIK.com, in a brilliant display of moment marketing, has offered free LASIK for NFL referees.

For those out of the loop, LASIK is a type of vision correction surgery, effective particularly in myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism cases. And as the name suggests, LASIK.com is America’s leading resource holder on LASIK and other eye care solutions.

Returning to the KC Chiefs, it’s truly amazing how the defending Super Bowl champs have managed to benefit from shoddy officiating by NFL officials in all their games. Or, at least, that’s what the fans have been saying.

Be it the interception on Mahomes being overturned against the Bengals or the referees missing an obvious pass interference by a Chiefs defensive player in the end zone yesterday, luck has generally favored the club.

While the majority of fans complained and urged for reforms, LASIK.com swooped in with a banger solution — free vision correction treatments for NFL officials. The announcement by the organization instantly won fans’ hearts for its cheeky humor.

While LASIK.com’s announcement only caught the eye yesterday, this wasn’t the first time they had made such an announcement. The viral marketing campaign began right after the controversial ending to the Chiefs-Bengals matchup in Week 2.

LASIK.com is rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals

LASIK.com’s tweets started getting recognition from NFL fans after their social media handle hilariously posted a blind man’s emoji under a post. This was their response to the user complaining about how the referees missed a blatant penalty call against the Bengals. The tweet promptly went viral and caught the attention of several Bengals fans.

As the Cincinnati faithful started ranting about the calls, LASIK.com provided a solution to finally end the problem — Free LASIK. “We’re literally giving NFL referees free LASIK. No more excuses,” hilariously posted the handle on “X”.

This tweet led to even more interaction from the Bengals faithful who just couldn’t stop buzzing over the hilarious tweet. Amidst one such interaction, the official handle of LASIK.com informed how one of the greatest LASIK surgeons, Dr. Vincent J. Marino, hails from Cincinnati.

Also, what up Cincinnati? Who Dey! Did you know Cincy is home to Dr. Vincent J. Marino, one of the world’s most experienced LASIK surgeons? — LASIK.com (@LASIKdotcom) September 16, 2024

Their extensive conversation with the Bengals fanbase on top of their constant jabs at the Chiefs has led fans to believe that folks at LASIK.com might have an inclination toward Joe Burrow and his men.

That said, LASIK is one of modern science’s greatest blessings. While the brand indulges in banter, it importantly raises awareness, which is crucial for millions struggling with their vision.

It’d be hilarious, though, if more people became aware of LASIK at the cost of officiating blunders in favor of the Chiefs. So NFL fans, are you ready for this tradeoff?