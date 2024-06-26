Titans DT Eager to Taunt Caleb Williams with “Painted Nails” Comment in Week 1 NFL Game

NFL debutant, Caleb Williams has a habit of painting his nail. While he has faced a lot of mocking from droves of fans for this, he’ll continue doing so. The issue is that the amount of mocking he has faced has gone on to an NFL level.

While on the Rich Eisen Show, Williams’ first opponent in an NFL game went on to take a shot at him. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons spoke about how he will be giving Williams a harsh reception in his first game.

While on the show, Eisen spoke about how Williams will be the first offensive player that Simmons will play against. And since the fingernail paint has been a point of mocking before, Eisen asked Simmons if he’ll be using that as a way to trash-talk the QB.

When asked, he said, “It’s going to come out but it’s not probably going to come out as clean as you said. Especially because that you know how I’ll be in a different mode on the field.”

While the DT has been speaking about using the nail paint to mock the QB, Williams has always been open about his habit. In multiple previous interviews, he has mentioned that his mother was a nail technician as a child, which is where he picked up the habit.

And Williams has made it clear that no matter how many people mock him and make fun of him, he’ll always wear nailpaint. He has even showcased it in the past when he wore nail paint on draft night to match his girlfriend’s dress.

Interestingly, Simmons also made it clear that he is going to ensure that the young quarterback gets a welcome fitting for a rookie entering the NFL.

The Caitlin Clark kind of welcome Caleb Williams should expect in the NFL

While every player is the king of the arena when they’re in college, the game in the NFL is at a different level. The kind of experience professional athletes have in football is unparalleled.

And that is exactly the kind of welcome Simmons aims to give to Williams. While speaking to Eisen, Simmons made it clear that the QB will face a welcome that fits the way the game functions in the NFL. Eisen even compared it to the kind of reception WNBA rookie sensation, Caitlin Clark has been getting.

She has faced an icy welcome from the senior players around the league, almost as if to showcase the actual level of the basketball game on the highest level. And soon Williams is bound to get the taste of the NFL.

While Simmons is the perfect way to welcome Williams to the league, there is a high chance the rookie will adapt to the game in no time. It only remains to be seen how well Williams will take on the professional pressures of being an athlete at football’s highest level.