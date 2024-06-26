“He’ll Brush Me Off”: Jeffery Simmons Admits Trying to ‘Smack-Talk’ Joe Burrow

Titans defensive end Jeffrey Simmons might come across as cool and collected off the field, but he’s got a whole different persona when he steps onto the gridiron. He claims to flip a switch, unleashing his inner beast to the point where even the referees have to tell him to calm down. And he’s not shy about it either, confidently stating that if you asked players about the “biggest smack talker” in the NFL, his name would be at the top of the list.

During a recent chat on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Simmons spilled the beans on what it’s like to trash-talk a quarterback like Joe Burrow. He said,

“Like, I’m playing against Joe Burrow, he’ll brush me off sometimes. If I try to talk smack to him, I can get to his lineman. Because if I could get to his lineman, I can get to him. If I can talk to his lineman and get to his head, I’m about to beat you now.”

Rich Eisen chimed in, suggesting that getting inside Joe Burrow’s head is no easy feat, as the quarterback seems to thrive on the banter. Eisen even recalled Burrow’s tweet, “Let the guys taunt,” which was basically an open invitation for players to bring it on.

Simmons, for his part, sees this mental warfare as just another part of the game. Moreover, not to be surprised, he’s already cooking up some fresh material to throw Burrow’s way in the upcoming season. It’s all part of the chess match within the football game, and Simmons is aiming to be the grandmaster of gridiron trash talk.

Jeffrey Simmons Has Already Taken a Few Pointer From Joe Burrow’s Paris Fashion Show Appearance

Joe Burrow‘s recent Paris fashion show appearance in that eye-catching backless suit turned more heads than he probably thought about. As Jeffrey Simmons and Rich Eisen continued their conversation about taunting Burrow on the field, Rich couldn’t resist asking Simmons for his take on Burrow’s bold fashion choice. And Simmons? He did have some thoughts.

“I’m not a big fan of that open back thing,” Simmons quipped. “I’m for sure, this year, I’mma ask him why his jersey not cut open in the back. That’s like, I would never do that. It’s a fashion week so everything different.“

Looks like Jeffrey Simmons is already planning some taunts for his on-field banter with Burrow. He’s got it locked and loaded to go after Joe, questioning his backless suit choice. Who knew a fashion choice could become prime fodder for NFL trash talk?

Sure, it might have been a Vogue World fashion show, but the NFL world wasn’t quite ready for Burrow’s avant-garde look. And it’s not just Simmons – other defensive ends might be cooking up similar jabs for when they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals superstar.