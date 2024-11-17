mobile app bar

TJ Watt’s Buzzcut for Ravens Matchup Lights Up NFL Twitter

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Undoubtedly, Pittsburgh Steelers’ edge rusher T.J. Watt is extremely formidable under normal circumstances. However, there’s a time each year when he truly locks in, and decides to take his game to another level. That time is now.

On Sunday morning, Watt appeared locked in for the matchup against the Ravens. With headphones on, T.J. walked into Acrisure Stadium sporting a buzz cut. The new look, as expected, delighted the Steelers fans who believe he will post huge numbers against the arch-rivals.

A Steelers admirer proposed his theory behind T.J.’s call to go for the cut. He called it a “symbolic gesture”, a sign that the linebacker doesn’t want to waste any time on his hair, or fashion. He wants to get the ‘W’ and get ready for the next challenge. If this theory has anything to do with reality, the Ravens would have to be extra careful on Sunday.

Other fans also chimed in with their reactions to T.J’s new look,

Interestingly, Watt has dominated Baltimore throughout his career. He has 68 total tackles and 16.0 sacks in 14 games against the Ravens. He enters Sunday on a 10-game streak with at least a half-sack versus Pittsburgh’s biggest rival. In 2023, he recorded two sacks in both of their meetings.

Fan theories aside, for the Steelers to emerge victorious on Sunday, Watt must slow down Baltimore’s dangerous offensive duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in Week 11. On the other hand, the Ravens’ struggling defense must find a way to slow quarterback Russell Wilson’s attack. Pittsburgh is averaging 30.3 points per game under Wilson, who is 3-0 since taking over as head coach Mike Tomlin’s starter.

The Ravens (7-3) are a half-game back of the Steelers (7-2) in the AFC North standings. Whoever wins today’s contest will have an inside track toward claiming the division crown and a home playoff game. Whoever loses will get the chance to right that wrong and even the season series in Week 16.

