To Further Scale Her Son’s Investment, Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Excitedly Joins Hands With Leading Restaurant Chain

Texas product Patrick Mahomes loves his Texan cuisine and has brought the Tex-Mex flavors to Kansas City. From his latest barbeque venture to his investment in the Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger, the QB is keeping in touch with his Texan roots through his business ventures. Even getting a helping hand from Momma Mahomes.

Advertisement

In her sit-down with KENS5, Randi Mahomes talked all things Texas and her ambassador role for the company her son has invested in. Revealing that Whataburger was a staple in the Mahomes household when Patrick Mahomes was growing up, Randi revealed,

“It has been a place that we’ve eaten at our entire life. And its fun that Patrick has invested in Whataaburger, and brought it to Kansas City. So a lot of Kansas CIty people are excited about that because they’ve never had it. And I had people from other states that are like, can you help us get it here?’ Its food that everyone likes and he grew up on it.”

She further revealed that the closest restaurant to her house is also coincidentally a Whataburger. Talk about deliciousness with a side of convenience! Having grown up eating Whataburger, the burger chain is especially close to the Mahomes family’s hearts.

Patrick Mahomes’ Big Whataburger Dreams

In fact, Whataburger is so close to Patrick Mahome’s heart that he plans to open 30 restaurants within 7 years. Mahomes had previously revealed:

“I’ve always ate Whataburger since I was a little kid,” the NFL player said. “And then when I got older, I’d babysit my brother and there was a Whataburger literally down the street, and we would always grab that and kind of have that while my mom was working.” He continued, “So when I got to Kansas City, it was the first time I’d really been out of Texas and didn’t have Whataburger all the time. And so I ended up talking to some people and we ended up making it happen where we’re going to have a lot of locations out here, and I’ll have a little bit of Texas here in Kansas City.”

Mahomes and a group of investors created a franchise group called KMO Burger that plans on expanding the franchise and bringing the joy of Whataburger to more locations. Randi Mahomes is frequently seen promoting the brand on her social media, with her showing off the Vegas Whataburger in her reel from the Super Bowl.