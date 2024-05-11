Ace Producer Peyton Manning Regrets Not Trusting Camera Crews When He Was Younger

Peyton Manning isn’t your typical NFL player. When he isn’t the two-time Super Bowl champ and the five-time league MVP, Manning is a standout TV producer. And his latest docuseries, ‘Full Court Press’, has become the talk of the town since it hit the screens. It dives into three aspiring athletes’ journey to the WNBA. Manning was once in their shoes as well, albeit he shied away from agreeing to a similar documentary—something he now deeply regrets.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, co-host AJ Hawk posed an interesting question: does Peyton Manning regret not having a camera crew during his NFL career, considering the value it could hold for his sons and grandsons?

Without skipping a beat, the former Broncos man responded, “Absolutely!” Manning also revealed that numerous media productions approached him, but he didn’t understand its importance or maybe even didn’t trust them.

“I was approached a couple of times and I didn’t just really understand it. I probably didn’t trust the people that were kind of pitching me. Because I felt like are you gonna have my back?” Peyton remarked.

The former NFL QB was critical of whether he could trust the production companies since they would have had the power to tarnish his reputation. The camera crew could pose as a distraction as well because it’s not a day’s job but spans throughout the entire season.

Easier to Pitch Shows Because of Patrick Mahomes?

But things are different now. Even though there are concerns about the camera crew posing as a distraction, Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions have found that releasing the ‘Quarterback’ docu-series helped their case. It featured none other than Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s poster boy.

The camera crew followed him around throughout the entire 2022 season, capturing intricate moments such as his injury in the Divisional Round. Despite the setback, he went on to win the AFC title game against the Bengals while playing through the injury. The former Texas Tech star proved his mettle even further by winning the Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles and earning the league and Super Bowl MVP nods.

“The fact that we did ‘Quarterback’ that first year and Patrick Mahomes wins the Super Bowl and wins the MVP of the league,” Peyton said during the podcast. “It’s been easier to pitch these things now.”

That said, Manning also guaranteed that whoever decides to appear on this show, their luck will change. Aside from Mahomes, Kamilla Cardoso also won the NCAA championship last year, which Peyton couldn’t help but bring up. Moreover, Kiki Rice has been exceptional, and Caitlin Clerk became the top pick for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Manning also said that he wishes his time with the Colts were documented, as it would last generations, cherished by his grandchildren and their grandchildren. Surely, this is nowhere near the end of his ventures on TV, and soon we will get to witness even more intriguing shows as such.