mobile app bar

Tom Brady Absolutely “Hates” It When People Focus More on Individuals Instead of Well-Rounded Teams

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tom Brady may be synonymous with the NFL and its record books, but the legendary quarterback doesn’t appreciate the hype around individual achievements. Especially since it’s a team sport. Every player on a roster plays a crucial role—this is essentially his motto. While discussing the current football scene with his former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the 47-year-old expanded on this viewpoint.

On the latest episode of ‘Let’s Go,’ the panelists pointed out how the Cincinnati Bengals have several record-holding players right now. In response, Brady explained why that doesn’t matter.

“Well, you’re looking at a lot of individual statistics and we love individual statistics. But out of all the sports I’ve watched, football is the ultimate team sport.”

Brady further emphasized that the sport requires equal contribution from all its members, coaches included.

“There is no one individual in football. There is no one coach, there is not one player that can get a team to win against a team that’s got 53 guys acting together.”

The Patriots legend also highlighted the importance of special teams, quoting how he has witnessed many games come down to the field goal blocks recently. Even a position that isn’t often discussed, like the field goal protection unit, can be crucial in securing a win for the team. Brady then shared his own experience trying out defense under Belichick before reiterating:

“So this is a team sport I hate when people try to make this about every individual.”

On a side note, Brady also described his former Patriots coach as the “best coach in the world,” a reminder of their golden days in New England. Despite the coach’s record plummeting afterward and rumors around a tiff, the quarterback has always credited the success to Belichick.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s rumored tiff

The Patriots were creating history with back-to-back Super Bowl wins and breaking multiple records, that is, until Brady decided to look for another scenery. After the quarterback’s departure on March 17, 2020, New England could not achieve the same heights again.

The league’s most winningest coach failed to recreate his magic and his record fell from .769 to .449. Brady, on the other hand, won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in his first year there — before ultimately hanging up his cleats. So, why did Brady leave, and why didn’t the Patriots stop him?

The main argument many bring up is that things went awry between Brady and Belichick before they parted ways. However, time and again, the quarterback has been vocal about his admiration for his coach.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this year, Brady cleared the air once and for all. Calling Belichick “an incredible leader and coach” the ex-QB shared how he would give his best on the field, each day, knowing that his coach would do the same on the sideline. He further clarified:

“And I think that’s why I respected his coaching so much. Toward the later part of my career, I really think there was so much people trying to create some division that some of it – most of it – was untrue. But it’s just the way the world works.”

Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick of the 2000 Draft, has become the greatest underdog story in the NFL. And while not many will accept it, Belichick has played an important part in turning him into the seven-time Super Bowl winner we know today.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these