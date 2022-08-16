Tom Brady and Donald Trump’s Relationship Took a Hit Because of Food and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Donald Trump are two of the most influential personalities in America today. So how did their friendship go bad after nearly a decade of being buddies?

Tom Brady is known to the football world as the GOAT at the quarterback position. After amassing 7 Super Bowl titles and many more accolades, there is no question that he is among the greatest to ever play.

To the regular people, Brady is one of the most talked about football players. This is due to a large number of reasons. Brady often wills his team to the Super Bowl and also is a genius marketer of his products and sponsors.

Enter Donald Trump. Trump is one of the richest businessmen out of America. After serving 1 term as the President of the United States, Trump was infamously not reelected. This caused a lot of unrest within the Republican party and also sparked riots at the Capitol.

Brady and Trump first became friends in 2001 when Trump asked Brady to judge a Miss USA competition. This was followed by regular compliments of one another through the 2000s. However, their relationship soon took a turn.

Trump wanted Tom Brady to marry his daughter, Ivanka Trump

In 2004, Trump revealed that he wanted Brady to marry Ivanka Trump. Soon after, Brady and Gisele started dating in 2006.

Along with that, Brady also started to follow a strict diet to benefit his playing career. Now, we know Brady as the author of his own diet, the TB12 diet. This perfected diet is high in protein but is plant based. It excludes many types of food that include gluten, diary, corn, soy, sugar, trans fat, and more.

Conversely, Trump is infamously known for his liking towards McDonalds. Trump regularly skips breakfast, unless a McMuffin is available. Lunch is also skipped and substituted with snacks throughout the day. Dinner usually includes 2 Big Macs, 2 Filet o Fish, and a shake. Their diets couldn’t be more different.

With so many differences between the two stars, their relationship also took a hit. Brady became more invested in his football career and did not endorse Trump’s presidential campaign. This was apparently not well received by Trump.

With their relationship worsening, Brady never wanted to abandon the friendship. He kept Trump as a friend but as time did its thing, they ended up drifting a bit further than they wanted.

