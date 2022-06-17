“The NBA is so easy”: When Tom Brady took a shot at Draymond Green and basketball players while comparing the NBA and NFL

Tom Brady and Draymond Green play two completely different sports, and once, they got into a heated debate about which sport is easier.

Both Brady and Green are incredible winners. Brady, of course, is widely considered the NFL GOAT for all his success. He’s won seven Super Bowls, more than any NFL franchise, has played 22 long and successful seasons, owns basically every passing record (postseason and regular season), and is coming back for another year to add on.

His records are so far ahead of second place that it’s hard to fathom anyone touching them anytime soon. The fact that he’s still going adds on to that fact.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green just won his fourth championship in eight years, cementing the Warriors’ place in NBA history as a dynasty. Green has been their best defender and perhaps even best facilitator over the years, and he made sure to show his value in each of the Warriors title runs.

Hahahaha debate wit yo Mama! Been popping up next to the Black Cat a lot lately. What am I really sayin here…My Résumé getting OD! https://t.co/xvzXilIW7s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Tom Brady and Draymond Green discussed whose sport was easier to play

Winning a title in the NFL and NBA are entirely different. In the NFL, each game is an elimination game. You could play one game in the playoffs and be out of it entirely, wondering if your entire season was a waste right the very next day.

Meanwhile, the NBA hosts playoff series between teams, with each series being a best of seven bout. You have multiple chances to win, but you also have to play a lot more in a shorter amount of time.

More than that, the two sports are also fundamentally different. The NBA features continuous action. You’re constantly running up and down the court trying to play both sides of the ball. In contrast, in the NFL, you only play one side of the ball, and the action is more start and stop in nature.

However, you’re also running across the length of a football field and you’re pretty much inviting yourself to full body contact on every single play, something the NBA doesn’t really have. Brady and Green debated each other on these points.

Brady seemed envious about how easy it was for NBA players to take care of their bodies because of how less they have to run while Green countered with the fact that NFL players get breaks between every play.

There really may never be any way to answer this question. Football and basketball are two completely different sports, and they should each be enjoyed in their own ways.

