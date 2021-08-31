“Tom Brady and Mac Jones Will Square Off In Prime Time”: Cam Newton Release Makes The Biggest Revenge Game Of The NFL Season Much More Enticing

Cam Newton was recently released by the Patriots, making Mac Jones the starter, which means he’ll face off against Tom Brady in the biggest revenge game of the year.

Newton’s release was shocking. The former Patriots quarterback hadn’t done anything impressive in his first season with New England, but they still chose to bring him back for one more year, and he looked sharp in some preseason performances.

However, he did recently have some trouble with Covid protocols, even if the whole thing was a misunderstanding, and he recently declined to comment about whether he was vaccinated or not. Perhaps these incidents led to his release.

Mac Jones is QB1 in New England. The Patriots released Cam Newton, meaning rookie Mac Jones will be their starting QB, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @adamschefter. pic.twitter.com/17648wkJ7S — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2021

Also Read: Cam Newton Vaccine Comment: Why Might Patriots Quarterback Have Been Released?

Cam Newton Landing Spot: Cam Newton To The Dallas Cowboys? Which NFL Teams Should Sign Cam Newton?

Now that Cam is a free agent, there are sure to be plenty of teams interested in signing the former NFL MVP. Despite there being rumors that he may go to the Dallas Cowboys, Newton probably won’t end up signing there, not that the Cowboys would want to bring him on either.

Dak Prescott is already firmly established as the starting quarterback, and so Cam probably doesn’t want to walk into a situation where he’s a backup. That’s why teams like the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and even the Washington Football team make sense.

Some have set starters, but there’s no guarantee on how they’ll play. There’s no guarantee on Cam either, but why not add a safety valve, especially for a team like the Texans, and someone who can compete and push the other quarterbacks for the starting role.

Tom Brady And Mac Jones Will Now Face Off In Biggest Revenge Game Of The 2021-22 NFL Season

Brady and the Patriots are set to face each other in week four this year, making it one of the most anticipated regular season games of all time.

As you all know, Brady played in New England for 20 years after which he left for Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl in his first year there last season. Many speculated that Brady left because he wanted to forge his own identity, proving that he wasn’t just a product of Bill Belichick.

Now, the two will have a chance to duel it out. The Patriots immediately named Mac Jones as their starter after releasing Cam Newton, adding a little more spice to the already exciting matchup.

Jones is in some ways looked at to the be the ‘next Tom Brady’ as he mirrors Brady’s play style, unlike the other rookie quarterbacks selected ahead of him this year, being very poised and patient in the pocket rather than relying on athletic traits.

Jones vs. Brady will be fun to see. The old, Super Bowl champion and NFL legend defending his throne against the upstart hot shot quarterback out of Alabama? That’s a matchup I’m not going to miss at all.

Week 4: Bucs @ Patriots in Primetime. Tom Brady and Mac Jones will square off. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fHAaFCuLgS — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 31, 2021

Also Read: ‘Cam Newton Took The Hardest Job In The F**king Country Following Tom Brady’: Former NFL MVP Revealed Why Signing With The Patriots Was The Only Option He Had