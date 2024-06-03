Tom Brady Can Play ‘The Corporate Guy Like Peyton Manning’ And Master His Broadcasting Debut, Former NFL Scout Explains

Why do experts think the clash between the Cowboys and the Browns on September 8 might smash viewership records? The major reason is that this game marks Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut as a Fox analyst and the NFL GOAT will master the broadcasting role for a special reason, believes former NFL Scout John Middlekauff.

According to Middlekauff, who is also the host of the ‘3 & Out’ podcast, Brady will succeed in broadcasting because he can play the role of a ‘corporate guy’ like Peyton Manning, and due to the likeability factor as he used to be the number-one teammate in the NFL. The skillful host appeared on the Colin Cowherd Podcast on Sunday and revealed;

“Tom can play the corporate guy like Peyton Manning. But you see him on the roast like there is a reason he is the number-one teammate in the history of the league. So I would imagine that in the first game Cleveland vs Dallas, what do you think, that’s getting a 20 percent bump for Brady just people interested and see what it’s going to sound like?,” asked Middlekauff.

He reckoned Tom is going to catch a lot of eyeballs this season. With Tom Brady leading the way and Jason Kelce joining broadcasting soon, Prime Time TV will witness a boost regarding the pre-game show. The hype is indeed real. More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of the Super Bowl across all networks. And imagine Brady as a broadcaster for the 2025 Super Bowl. It could shatter more records.

However, what if Tom Brady disappoints because of his lack of experience? How will the NFL legend justify the pressure of his $375M deal? Amid these pressing questions, seasoned NFL analyst Colin Cowherd had a say on Brady’s chances to shine as a broadcaster.

Colin Cowherd Explains Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Preparations

In what appears to be a piece of good news for the fans of Tom Brady, the 60-year-old Cowherd gave a positive update about the hard work and preparation of the NFL icon in his broadcasting debut. According to Cowherd, Brady is already putting in hours of practice to shine in his Fox role. He revealed,

“I think Tom will be diligent and thorough. I mean that’s what he is….I know this.. Like Brady is putting in a lot of hours. I don’t keep a track of it. But sometimes I will see somebody in the building, I will say, what’s that and they are like oh, Tom is in the building today and I am like it’s the seventh time.”

Even though the brand Tom Brady is good enough to attract a big fan base, the NFL legend has embraced the path of hard work to kick-start a new career with the Fox. It is indeed a good sign.

Notably, Cowherd recalled that his interview with Brady incited a positive response, with many listeners applauding the NFL GOAT for his expertise. Can Brady join the likes of Peyton Manning and establish his legacy as an NFL analyst? September 8 will be a day to look forward to.