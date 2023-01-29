HomeSearch

Why is Brock Purdy not playing? Brock Purdy injury update in NFC Championship Game

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 29/01/2023

Why is Brock Purdy not playing? Brock Purdy injury update in NFC Championship Game

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy was all set to play in the NFC Championship Game today, but the 49ers man is down and out right now. What happened to Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured midway through the year. Garoppolo himself was subbing in for an injured Trey Lance who went out very early in the season.

Purdy had done a tremendous job leading San Francisco as their third string quarterback. He led the team to 7 straight wins including the last two playoff victories.

Purdy’s story is incredible considering he was the last pick in the NFL draft. The 49ers had never planned on needing Purdy, but when his moment, he came shined.

Many are comparing Purdy’s story to Tom Brady’ who was also late draft pick who took over after injury and led his team to an incredible record.

Also Read: “Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes is the New Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning”: NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Has No Hesitation in Sidelining Josh Allen for Bengals’ Star QB

What happened to Brock Purdy, why is Brock Purdy not playing?

Purdy’s play was so good that the 49ers reached the Championship Game again despite their top two quarterbacks being out. Now though, disaster struck in the first quarter.

On a blitz play, Purdy was hit hard by star rusher Haason Reddick who forced a fumble which the Eagles recovered. However, in the process, Purdy’s elbow was hurt.

Purdy was looked at on the sidelines, but he told coach Kyle Shanahan that he couldn’t go back out and backup Josh Johnson was brought in to replace him.

The situation is a little dark for the 49ers who are down 7-0 already and now will need to play without the man who has been leading them for the last 7 weeks.

More updates to come on Brock Purdy’s situation as he is listed as questionable to return to the game.

Also Read: Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Tonight in the AFC Championship Game? Coach Andy Reid Provides Latest Injury Update

About the author
Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi