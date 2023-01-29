Why is Brock Purdy not playing? Brock Purdy injury update in NFC Championship Game

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy was all set to play in the NFC Championship Game today, but the 49ers man is down and out right now. What happened to Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured midway through the year. Garoppolo himself was subbing in for an injured Trey Lance who went out very early in the season.

Purdy had done a tremendous job leading San Francisco as their third string quarterback. He led the team to 7 straight wins including the last two playoff victories.

Purdy’s story is incredible considering he was the last pick in the NFL draft. The 49ers had never planned on needing Purdy, but when his moment, he came shined.

Many are comparing Purdy’s story to Tom Brady’ who was also late draft pick who took over after injury and led his team to an incredible record.

Brock Purdy vs the Eagles’ pass D will be FASCINATING. Purdy has a rookie record 59 consecutive passes in the Playoffs without an Int. The Eagles rank 5th in Ints this season with a pass rush that has 33 sacks the last 6 games. SOMETHINGS GOTTA GIVE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 27, 2023

What happened to Brock Purdy, why is Brock Purdy not playing?

Purdy’s play was so good that the 49ers reached the Championship Game again despite their top two quarterbacks being out. Now though, disaster struck in the first quarter.

On a blitz play, Purdy was hit hard by star rusher Haason Reddick who forced a fumble which the Eagles recovered. However, in the process, Purdy’s elbow was hurt.

Brock Purdy with right elbow injury on sack. Likely UCL sprain. If pain controlled and doctor feels joint is stable return possible. pic.twitter.com/Jgwa8ynsys — Mark Adickes (@MarkAdickes) January 29, 2023

Purdy was looked at on the sidelines, but he told coach Kyle Shanahan that he couldn’t go back out and backup Josh Johnson was brought in to replace him.

Brock Purdy told Kyle he can’t go. He’s officially listed as questionable to return with an elbow injury. Josh Johnson takes over, and also gets sacked by Hasson Reddick. pic.twitter.com/o4ZIiUETmi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023

The situation is a little dark for the 49ers who are down 7-0 already and now will need to play without the man who has been leading them for the last 7 weeks.

More updates to come on Brock Purdy’s situation as he is listed as questionable to return to the game.

