Patrick Mahomes Continues to Outpace Tom Brady in Average Yards While Chasing TB12’s 89,214 Passing Yards

Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes continues to redefine the meaning and potential of being a generational quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs star recently became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 career passing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat during Kansas City’s Week 6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

With the milestone, Mahomes once again underscored his unparalleled pace chasing statistical greatness. He has already eclipsed several of Tom Brady’s benchmarks, even as he chases the all-time passing yards record set by the legendary quarterback.

What separates Mahomes from every passer before him is his extraordinary consistency and explosiveness through the air.

According to StatMuse, Mahomes currently possesses the highest career average in NFL history, throwing for 287.0 passing yards per game. Yes, he is ahead of every quarterback to ever play the game, including Brady, who averaged roughly 266.3 yards per game in his 23-season career.

In just 118 games, Mahomes has accumulated over 33,800 passing yards, a total that most quarterbacks never reach in far longer spans. By contrast, Brady’s career was built on longevity as much as dominance.

Across 335 games, he amassed an unmatched 89,214 passing yards, a record that stands as one of the NFL’s toughest milestones to beat. Yet, when you look at Mahomes’ efficiency, the possibility of him surpassing Brady no longer feels impossible.

At his current pace of roughly 4,879 yards per 17-game season, Mahomes would need around 11 to 12 more full seasons to match Brady’s total. That projection is based on the assumption that he will continue to perform at his current elite level, maintaining his health, and avoiding significant decline as he enters his late 30s.

History suggests those factors are difficult to maintain. But does Mahomes’ blend of arm strength, football IQ, and mobility give him a legitimate shot?