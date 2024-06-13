Tom Brady’s Son Makes Him a Special Request To Never Un-retire Again Upon Getting Inducted Into the Patriots Hall of Fame

Hours after Tom Brady was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the GOAT took to Instagram to share a heart-melting tribute video made by his kids commemorating his legendary career. The video, voiced by his kids was the cutest thing on the internet, but what made it cuter was the special request by the trio to their dad urging him not to get out of retirement again.

The video, narrated by Brady’s three kids, 16-year-old Jack, 14-year-old Ben, and 11-year-old Vivian was lauded by many as an artistic masterpiece. The tribute video was a typical trip down memory lane, celebrating the highs of one’s career. What made it special was the unique execution where the screen macro zoomed into a specific frame of a photo which then takes you to a different moment or a photo from TB12’s life. And to top it all was the heart-melting audio by his kids.

The trio cutely reminisced their earliest memories of their father’s Super Bowl wins, magazine covers, records and MVP wins. The kids towards the end of the video assured their father that they would have loved him irrespective of his accolades as the love they have for him tops it all.

The real highlight of the tribute however came in the final seconds of the video when Benjamin requested Tom not to develop any funny ideas while passing by the Patriots’ locker room. “Just don’t get any ideas when you walk past the locker room tonight,” said the 14-year-old to Brady urging him not to get off retirement again.

As funny as the last line was, deep inside, it had a tinge of sadness to it. After all, Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s ex-wife was rumored to have divorced Brady for the QB’s decision to “un-retire.”

The Last Time Tom Brady “Un-retired,” Things Didn’t End Well For Him

Back in February 2022, Tom Brady first announced his retirement making Gisele Bundchen “happy.” As per reports, she saw the decision as the QB finally prioritizing his family and spending more time with them. Hence naturally, they had an “epic fight” after 40 days as TB12 announced that he was coming out of retirement.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the GOAT’s decision to play again was seen as a backstabbing move by Gisele and this enraged her. “Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it,” said the insider to the tabloid.

The distance between the couple grew wider as the season progressed and in October ‘22, the couple officially announced their split. Considering all this, it’s no surprise that the kids urged Brady not to get out of retirement again. The trio were unfathomably the biggest casualties of the split.

Moreover, a retired Tom Brady with a light broadcasting schedule helps the GOAT split equal time for his kids and his love, the NFL. All said, yesterday was an emotionally charged day for the Patriots faithful and the tribute video by Jack, Ben, and Vivian only made things sweeter for Tom Brady and his fans.