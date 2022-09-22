“Tom Brady caused the brawl on purpose”: Former Ravens QB holds Brady responsible for ugly Bucs-Saints fight

The Buccaneers were involved in a major on-field fight during the game against the Saints. However, Robert Griffin III is suggesting that Tom might have deliberately started the brawl to get the best out of his boys.

There is absolutely no one like Tom Brady. The GOAT, more often than not, makes the headlines for his outstanding gameplay and leadership skills.

After all, winning 7 Super Bowl titles is not something many have achieved in their careers. However, lately, everything reported regarding Brady has been about his personal life.

Reports about how Gisele Bundchen is furious with Tom for un-retiring and how the relationship is on the verge of falling apart have been flooding the news feeds.

While many were skeptical how Tom might perform amidst all this, he yet again proved why he deserves to be called the GOAT. In the Bucs season opener against the Saints, the team was looking completely off color but an incident involving Brady really inspired them to fight back in the final quarter.

Tom Brady might have started the Bucs-Saints brawl to motivate his boys

The scores were tied at 3-3 at the end of the third quarter. Just as the fourth and final quarter started, the Tampa Bay QB was seen saying a few words to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Marshon then started walking towards Tom, then Bucs receiver Mike Evans got involved, then Leonard Fournette jumped in and all of a sudden, what started as a verbal spat between Tom and Marshon turned into an ugly brawl with players falling on top of each other.

However, after the fight, the Bucs started playing brilliantly and the game ended 20-10 in favor of Brady’s boys. While many are suggesting that the brawl was just a heat of the moment thing, former Redskins QB Robert Griffin III reckons that it was a calculated move by Tom to motivate his boys.

“I think Tom Brady actually did this to give his team a spark. Because they turned around after that and went on a run. He’s always playing chess, not checkers, guys,” Robert said during an appearance on Monday Night Countdown.

He claimed that Tom irked Marshon knowing that if someone is said to the team’s QB, there will be a reaction which is exactly what we witnessed. However, Robert added that what happened with Mike Evans is something Tom wouldn’t have wanted or planned.

Evans has been handed a one-game suspension and the Bucs are set to face the mighty Packers in their next game. Without a doubt, Brady will miss Evans and others would have to step up if they want to defeat last season’s MVP’s unit.

