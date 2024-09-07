Tom Brady, Desmond Howard Headline Michigan Wolverines Pre-Game Hype

Some Texas fans in the Michigan student section during warm up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit- Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

This week’s highly anticipated college football matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns got even more exciting with Michigan alumnus Tom Brady lending his voice to Fox’s pre-game preview video.

The narration starts with the famous Ann Arbor in the backdrop, covered with Michigan’s yellow and blue. Brady then hypes up his Alma Mater, revealing the small nuggets about the program’s illustrious history as the school with the most wins in college football, three Heisman winners, and boasting one of the biggest stadiums in the country, which has a seating capacity of over 100,000.

However, he asserted that today, as the Longhorns don their burnt orange and come to town, their pride as national champions will be on the line. They will face off for the second time in the history of college football, and now that Texas has joined the SEC, it will be time for the new generation to make their mark and etch their names in the annals of history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX Sports (@foxsports)

Making the occasion even more special and hyped was the presence of another Michigan alum and former Super Bowl winner, Desmond Howard. The CFB Hall of Famer is back in Ann Arbor and will be on hand for game day.

Speaking to the press, Howard spoke about having a mentor during his collegiate stint with the Wolverines, everyone’s impact that shaped into the person he is today, and even seemed very enthusiastic about the matchup. He even showered praise on head coach Sherrone Moore and talked about how significantly Moore has influenced the culture of the program.

Adding to this excitement, as reported by Detroit Free Press, both Charles Woodson and Matthew McConaughey were present at The Big House, each carrying the flags of their respective alma maters.

Woodson, now a broadcaster for Fox, played for the Wolverines in the late 1990s, winning a natty and lifting a Heisman trophy as a defensive back. McConaughey, a renowned Oscar-winning actor, who graduated from Texas, is a die-hard fan of the Longhorns and now serves as their “Minister of Culture.”