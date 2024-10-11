Tom Brady Donates $100,000 for Hurricane Relief Funds;Will Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Also Pitch In to Help Florida?

The state of Florida has gone through the wringer in recent weeks. First, Hurricane Helene tore its way across the state. Now, Hurricane Milton has provided a devastating follow-up. The one-two combo has caused immense destruction, ripped roofs off of buildings, and left many families without homes.

Floridians need help and lots of it. Thankfully, some of the NFL’s biggest voices have stepped up to the plate. Earlier today, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans pledged $50,000 to relief efforts. Another former Buc, Tom Brady, also announced a donation of $100,000 on his YouTube channel.

“I’m grateful my family is safe. But there’s a lot of storms that are gonna continue to have devastating effects [and displace] millions of people… [I’m] making a [$100,000] donation in support of the relief efforts in addition to [my] YouTube ad revenue this month… keep those in the storms’ paths in your prayers.”

Brady spent just three of his 23 seasons in Tampa Bay but won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020.

People from the football world aren’t the only ones expected to contribute to the cause. Gisele Bundchen – Brady’s ex-wife and a Florida homeowner – donated to causes aiding relief in Brazil earlier this year. Bundchen’s home state, Rio Grande so Sul, was overwhelmed by flooding back in May.

To help the area’s residents, Bundchen partnered with the Brazil Foundation to create the Luz Alliance Fund. She did all she could to raise money in the time of tragedy, which appears to have affected a larger area but mirrors what transpired in Tampa Bay.

At this time, Bundchen has yet to officially announce any donations. But with her track record of compassion, it’s likely she’ll assist in some way sooner than later.