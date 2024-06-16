Tom Brady Explains Joining Fox as a Lead Analyst Was a “No-Brainer”

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

From enjoying time with his family to the greatest roast of all time, Tom Brady‘s year away from football has been a blast. But now, Brady is getting back into the world of football with his role as color commentator for Fox. With his experience and pedigree in the sport, an analyst seems like the next logical jump. And he thinks so too.

While in conversation with Jimmy Traina for Sports Illustrated, Brady unpacked his reasons for going this route post-retirement. As being a QB for more than two decades was enjoyable for him, he wished to stay close to the sport even as he hung up his boots. While speaking about his decision, Brady said,

“I love being a part of the best broadcast in sports. So I think for me it was a no-brainer and if you want to have an impact on people and you want to impact a sport you love then you’ve got to work toward that.”

Moreover, the QB has been having quite a bit of fun transitioning into the broadcasting position.

With the kind of platform Fox provides, Brady has the potential to reach upwards of 30 million people. Additionally, calling out games like the Super Bowl as a broadcaster would mean that every single viewer’s perception of that game will be impacted. He even said, “I think the preparation is something that I’ll really enjoy. I think the important part for me would be how do I just continue to make it fun for people.”

With the possibility of his thought process affecting so many people, Brady voiced his concerns about his upcoming career opportunity.

Tom Brady Scared of Being Too Critical While Commentating

While Brady is excited to be a part of Fox Broadcasting, his new job will come with a different set of challenges. As an athlete, Brady had the pressure to perform. And now as an analyst, his roadblock becomes slightly different. Brady admitted that as a player he was overly critical, both of himself as well as his teammates.

While analysts are looked to for expert opinion, being overly critical of a player on air could be damaging. He would have to learn to navigate his opinions in a diplomatic fashion.

With Brady beginning his new gig, there is bound to be a learning curve. He will have moments that will challenge him and test his patience. However, with the kind of spirit he has displayed to fans for the past 20 years, he is likely to get over any challenges thrown at him.