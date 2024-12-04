Tom Brady Explains Why the Chiefs Are Unstoppable, Similar to the 2003–04 Patriots Led by Bill Belichick

According to the Super Bowl odds, the Chiefs are the third favorites (+500), behind the Bills (+275) and the Lions (+500), to win the Lombardi this year and achieve a three-peat. However, if you listen to Tom Brady, someone who needs no introduction, Andy Reid’s team is currently the most “dangerous” unit in the NFL. There’s no competition whatsoever.

Speaking on The Herd Podcast, host Colin Cowherd initially drew interesting parallels between the current Chiefs team and the 2003-04 Patriots – led by Brady and coached by Belichick. In retrospection, Brady noted the major similarity between the two teams, and it’s their winning mentality.

“That organization (Chiefs) does so many things the right way. They’re going to be tough to beat in the playoffs. I don’t care who they play, where they play, it’s a lot like the teams I played for at the Patriots. If you’re gonna beat us, man, you had to beat us. We weren’t going to beat ourselves.”

In addition to this, Brady analyzed how the Chiefs’ defense, led by Steve Spagnuolo, is also thriving — something that wasn’t the case for the team a few years back. So, in a way, when the defending champs struggle on offense, it’s the Spagnuolo-led unit that’s been holding the fort and leading them to victory.

According to Brady, the Patriots dynasty and the current juggernaut of the Chiefs, despite occasional struggles, have been driven by their relentless hunger for success. Just like New England, Kansas City’s ability to fill the much-needed gaps has always borne fruit—adding DeAndre Hopkins to the roster after injuries to Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, for example.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ showered praise on Patrick Mahomes too, highlighting how the Chiefs star has been relentless in the fourth quarter. Brady added that if the opponents have a one-digit lead, the QB will pull something out of his hat and win the game.