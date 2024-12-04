mobile app bar

Tom Brady Explains Why the Chiefs Are Unstoppable, Similar to the 2003–04 Patriots Led by Bill Belichick

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady(L) and Patrick Mahomes(R)
Image Credit- Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

According to the Super Bowl odds, the Chiefs are the third favorites (+500), behind the Bills (+275) and the Lions (+500), to win the Lombardi this year and achieve a three-peat. However, if you listen to Tom Brady, someone who needs no introduction, Andy Reid’s team is currently the most “dangerous” unit in the NFL. There’s no competition whatsoever.

Speaking on The Herd Podcast, host Colin Cowherd initially drew interesting parallels between the current Chiefs team and the 2003-04 Patriots – led by Brady and coached by Belichick. In retrospection, Brady noted the major similarity between the two teams, and it’s their winning mentality.

“That organization (Chiefs) does so many things the right way. They’re going to be tough to beat in the playoffs. I don’t care who they play, where they play, it’s a lot like the teams I played for at the Patriots. If you’re gonna beat us, man, you had to beat us. We weren’t going to beat ourselves.”

In addition to this, Brady analyzed how the Chiefs’ defense, led by Steve Spagnuolo, is also thriving — something that wasn’t the case for the team a few years back. So, in a way, when the defending champs struggle on offense, it’s the Spagnuolo-led unit that’s been holding the fort and leading them to victory.

According to Brady, the Patriots dynasty and the current juggernaut of the Chiefs, despite occasional struggles, have been driven by their relentless hunger for success. Just like New England, Kansas City’s ability to fill the much-needed gaps has always borne fruit—adding DeAndre Hopkins to the roster after injuries to Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, for example.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ showered praise on Patrick Mahomes too, highlighting how the Chiefs star has been relentless in the fourth quarter. Brady added that if the opponents have a one-digit lead, the QB will pull something out of his hat and win the game.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these