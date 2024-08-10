Tom Brady Follows in Patrick Mahomes Footsteps, Giving in to Country Music Trend in Las Vegas

While Patrick Mahomes continues to emulate Tom Brady’s on-field triumphs, the 7-time Super Bowl winner has seemingly taken a page from the Chiefs star’s off-field playbook. Hailing from Texas, Mahomes’ affinity for country music is widely known. Surprisingly, Brady, a San Mateo native, has ventured into an unknown territory, as he enjoys a night of country tunes in Las Vegas.

Country music star Morgan Wallen took the stage at the Raider’s Allegiant Stadium, continuing his tour. However, the night was elevated as he was escorted by two legendary figures- Brady, a minority owner of the Raider, and Mike Tyson. Dressed in the Raider’s jersey, Waller made his grand entrance flanked by the iconic duo.

Morgan Wallen being escorted by Tom Brady and Mike Tyson in a Raiders Jersey is so Las Vegas. ⚔️ #lasvegas #Vegas pic.twitter.com/Vq7s8AaKNU — DeCarleyTrading.com (@carleygarner) August 10, 2024

Wallen’s star continues to rise. A week prior, the “Last Night” singer had the privilege of being escorted by an iconic duo of Mahomes and Travis Kelce when he performed at Arrowhead.

The singer wore a number 7 Chiefs jersey that many presumed to be his way of supporting Harrison Butker. But it should also be noted, Wallen wore no.7 during his high school baseball days.

Performing in NFL stadiums and walking out alongside high-profile athletes is undoubtedly boosting Morgan’s popularity. As his career soars, his newfound association with clean-cut stars could help alter his public image.

Fans were captivated by the singer’s unexpected choice of attire, sporting a Raiders jersey. A user declared his newfound admiration for Wallen, despite not preferring country music.

A fan joked that Brady joined Morgan’s iconic walkout because the singer’s similar performance in Kansas City inspired him. However, many criticized the walkout and the jersey, highlighting the repetitiveness of the act. See for yourself,

As the season approaches, Brady plans to cram all the fun and new experiences before he steps inside the booth. It is being reported that Brady will be a busy-bee once the season kicks off, coming up first: Dallas Cowboys Vs Cleveland Browns.

Tom Brady’s Debut Announced

Brady is gearing himself to start a new chapter of his life. After spending three days in Paris, he indulged in some country music as the date for his Fox color commentator debut approaches.

While the date and matchup were released months ago, Fox recently announced who would be part of his team. Brady would make his debut alongside FOX Sports lead NFL broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will join in as sideline reporters.

The 7-time Super Bowl winner and his team’s first assignment will be the September 8th matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The fans are excited to see the GOAT in a new role. With a wealth of experience and knowledge in his arsenal, along with his work ethic, no one expects him to fail. Tell us in comments how Brady will perform and if he will be a success or a bust.