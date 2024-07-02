Tom Brady’s Former TE Calls Him a Liar For Likening Himself To Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady is almost universally loved and even after his departure from football, his insights on the sport are highly valued within the community. In his recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Brady claimed that he used to be jubilant, much like Patrick Mahomes, which later faded away. While Brady’s success on the field is unquestionable, his former tight end Christian Fauria feels that Brady’s words were nothing but a lie.

According to Christian Fauria on ‘WEEI Boston Sports Original‘, Tom Brady was always ultra-competitive, in stark contrast to the ruling Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. However, that is not what earned Brady the tag of ‘a liar’ from Fauria. Reacting to Tom Brady’s claims, Christian Fauria disagreed with his former quarterback, particularly when Brady said he wished he could go back and do things differently and be the jubilant quarterback that Mahomes is today.

“I think Brady is a liar,” claimed Fauria, later adding, “When I heard it, I was like, ‘Who’s he kidding? He can’t change. He can’t downshift. This is not who he is. He’s not wired like Mahomes.'”

The former tight end further substantiated his point by claiming that he has always seen Tom Brady as someone ready to pounce on the field, rather than someone who plays for fun. Understandably, Fauria might have a point here since the seven-time Super Bowl Champion didn’t achieve greatness without focus. Who is to say if it might come true for Patrick Mahomes someday, but for fans and teammates like Fauria who adore Brady, they surely wouldn’t change a thing.

Looking Back on Christian Fauria and Tom Brady’s Two Super Bowl Partnership

Tom Brady and Christian Fauria formed a successful team during Brady’s early playing years with the New England Patriots. They won two Super Bowls together, Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX. This period played an important part in shaping Brady’s legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Fauria, who directly basked under Brady’s intensity, has seen his competitive nature firsthand.

Christian Fauria describes Tom Brady as an ultra-competitive person though Brady had his own moments of joy, but none of them were during games.

“I’ve seen him have a great time; I’ve heard him laugh and joke around. But when it came to the game, you could see it during certain passes, or where he won a game or got a first down. He’s extremely happy, he’s celebrating like a little kid, but the reality is he is just wired so differently than Mahomes. Everything about him is different.”

Christian Fauria points out that Brady’s path to greatness required meticulous preparation. Unlike Mahomes, who possesses natural talent and athleticism, Tom Brady had a tough start in the league which he later overturned by compensating with an extraordinary work ethic and precision.

As a tight end who played beside Tom Brady, Fauria’s insights paint a picture of Brady as a player who succeeded with intense work. While Mahomes’ style has more spontaneity and creativity, Brady’s approach is disciplined. Despite the contrasting styles, both quarterbacks have made their mark in the league with a successful career.